Home and Away Kiwis: Cairns a much-needed sea change for young Kiwi family

It’s been one year since New Zealand’s borders began to reopen from the pandemic closures. Home and Away Kiwis is a Stuff Travel series finding out how those who left NZ in the last 12 months, are finding their new home, compared to life in Aotearoa. If you’d like to be featured, email us at travel@stuff.co.nz

Name: Daniel Jaritz

Age: 38

Background: I was born in Rotorua but call Hawke’s Bay my home since moving there when I was 8-years-old. Being a restaurateur is part of my family heritage and after owning The Mission Winery Restaurant I have since moved into the hotel business. I now work for Crystalbrook Collections in Cairns Australia as their food and beverage manager.

Why did you leave NZ?

My wife, daughter and I relocated to Australia after borders opened in May 2022, leaving family and friends behind. We moved to Cairns because my wife’s family resides there, so we were finally able to be reunited with the Australian family.

After 10 years as owner/restaurant manager of The Mission Restaurant in Hawke’s Bay, we needed a sea change. Essentially the catalyst was probably the lockdowns due to the complete halt to life as we knew it and how much I embraced being with my family and spending nights at home. This was not really possible in the previous decade owning a hospitality venue.

The family relocated to Cairns in May 2022.

What was better than expected?

Because we have essentially owned a restaurant for the past 10 years it might come as no surprise but the pressure of not having to run your own business. I'm now in a position where the buck doesn't stop with me and I don't need to receive the late-night calls, emergency emails on holidays or security calling home at 4am. Not having that kind of pressure has certainly been better than expected!

What has been more challenging than you anticipated?

Adjusting to every new scenario is challenging. Although we did know the grass wasn't always going to be greener it didn't make it any easier adjusting. School is different - our daughter went from being one of the oldest in her grade in NZ to now the youngest in her grade in Australia - although it's still the same grade 5. The curriculum and way of learning was a huge curve for her (and us) to comprehend. She's taken it in her stride though and is doing very well.

We probably didn't anticipate missing my family and our friends in times of need. When the Hawke’s Bay floods hit, that was a terrifying time for us, along with many other people, not knowing what was happening, if the people you love are OK and being powerless to help.

How does your average grocery shop compare to NZ:

Unfortunately we thought we'd be in for a cheaper grocery bill in Oz ... we were wrong. Australia, like the rest of the world is going through a "cost of living crisis". Nothing really seems to be cheaper - milk is $4.50, bread $3.50. Broccoli when we first arrived was at $10 a kilo! Cauliflower hasn't fared any better.

Daniel, Laura and Gwem still plan to do plenty more travelling.

What about housing?

We were lucky enough to be able to purchase a house when we moved here. We lived in my mother-in-law’s flat for three months while we found somewhere. It's a good house with a big pool so ticked the boxes. It's certainly not our forever home but is certainly comfortable for the time being.

The rental market in Australia features on the news every night. Rental prices are going through the roof and it's unsustainable for regular income earners to afford. There have been stories of rents going up 30-40% overnight and they keep rising. Australia doesn't have the rule where you can only put up rent once every 12 months.

What do you miss about NZ?

A massive part my wife misses is the fresh produce - the Far North Queensland produce just can't seem to live up to the Hawke’s Bay's (except mangos and bananas). And although we love the warmer climate there is the winter element of sitting in front of a fire on a cold night - essentially having seasons, that's what we miss.

What would entice you back to NZ?

Possibly a new restaurant venture although it would have to be the right one. Even though we have moved to Cairns, we have figured our travelling is not done and we’re about to embark on a journey throughout Europe and then possibly onto Asia.

All going well we might just continue until we don’t want to travel any more. We all miss New Zealand but we’re not ready to return… not yet anyway.