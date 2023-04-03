'Tourists have lost the plot': Nine ways to travel more responsibly

The dawn scrum at Angkor Wat, Cambodia, features in the documentary The Last Tourist.

Would people go to see the Mona Lisa if they couldn't photograph it and put it on social media?

That's one question I had after viewing the feature-length documentary The Last Tourist, now available on streaming platforms such as Apple iTunes and Amazon Prime Video.

Produced by G Adventures founder Bruce Poon Tip, the stirring film addresses the impact of tourism on environment, wildlife and vulnerable people, celebrating what's wonderful about the planet with beautiful cinematography but also casting a harsh light of the failings of overtourism, through interviews with communities affected by tourism and inspirational thought leaders such as Jane Goodall and Costas Christ, who founded Beyond Green Travel.

I can't recommend this documentary highly enough. If you're planning on travelling anywhere this year, especially to developing countries such as Thailand and Cambodia, I think you'll be enlightened by what it reveals and be inspired by its call to action.

"The Last Tourist demonstrates what a dire state the industry was in pre-pandemic and recommends tangible ways travellers can use their personal power to have a positive impact as the world reopens to international travel," says Bruce Poon Tip.

The first part of the documentary presents the ugly face of overtourism – the crowded, polluted beaches, the hulking cruise ships in Jamaica's Montego Bay, the dawn scrum at Angkor Wat, the mob photographing the Mona Lisa in the Louvre, the partying drunks, the elephant riders, the vandals, the slow-moving hordes behind a tour guide holding a number aloft, cluttering European villages.

"We as tourists have lost the plot," says one commentator. "Maybe we should have another word for it because it's not travel any more," says Poon Tip. "The advent of social media has changed the way we travel. We're going after a photograph rather than actually having the experience."

123RF Visitors take photos of Leonardo DaVinci's "Mona Lisa" at the Louvre Museum, Paris, France.

Jane Goodall says, "Mass tourism has led to the destruction of the very things they've come to see." That not only means beaches, rainforests and communities that receive millions of tourists a year but receive no direct financial benefit from them, but also animals, such as elephants and monkeys, cruelly beaten into submission to provide entertainment for tourists.

Tourist authorities and commercial entities will point out that one in every 10 jobs on the planet is connected to travel and tourism. "We talk about tourism creating jobs in a destination, but we never talk about what kind of jobs." Only 14% of every dollar spent in Kenya stays in the country, for instance.

Some jobs amount to slavery. Vulnerable communities are exploited because they're desperate to transform their lives.

There are positive stories, such as the women in the Sacred Valley in Peru who are reviving and selling traditional weaving, and Sakha Cabs for Women, which trains female taxi drivers in New Delhi. These point to a way in which communities can be partners in tourism, not exploited by it.

The documentary poses the question, what if tourism was done differently? What if tourism invested in and supported the very people and places tourists were travelling to see?

"Tourism didn't cause these problems but every single person who decides to become a tourist has to make the choice – whether I'm going to be part of the solution or not," says social entrepreneur Meenu Vadera.

The answer is up to us. "Your wallet is a vote. Every dollar you spend is saying 'I want more of this'."

The most responsible thing a traveller can do is be an informed traveller. Some key actions we can all take:

Take some time to do research on where our money is going.

Make sure the travel companies, including hotels, are held accountable and ask what they are doing for the community.

Tip generously. That's the best person-to-person thing we can do.

When visiting a school or orphanage, ask if it is the right thing to do in our own country and if it's not, there's a good chance we shouldn't be doing it.

As a rule of thumb, if you hug it, ride it or take a selfie with a wild animal, chances are it's cruel, so don't do it.

Don't hog the precious resources of a place. Forgo housekeeping in hotels to save water.

Be responsible about where you buy products and make sure they are ethically sourced and locally made.

Try to work with community-based initiatives and support women-led businesses.

Spend at the local market where money goes directly to the local community.

- traveller.com.au