'There were tears': The Kiwi-Americans who hiked to Everest Base Camp with four kids under 12

Six days into their trek to Mount Everest Base Camp, Chris and Cindy Matulis began to wonder whether the friends and family members who’d called them crazy for attempting to hike to the foot of Earth’s tallest mountain with their four young children were right.

A landslide had closed part of the regular trail, so Chris, Cindy and the kids – Hobie, 11, Henry, 9, Hallie, 6, and Hazel, 2 – followed the marked detour, having no idea how far it was or how long it would take.

Pushing on through the rain, they found themselves climbing through gooey mud up to two feet deep in places, doing their best to avoid the leeches intent on sucking their blood.

“For the longest time we didn't see anyone on the detour, so we were worried we weren't where we needed to be,” Cindy said. “We couldn't take a break and put our heavy packs down because there was so much mud. We were absolutely miserable and had really reached our limit. There were tears and requests to push our emergency beacon button.”

Reluctant to do so when they were exhausted rather than in need of help, they carried on, struggling under the weight of their packs but hyper conscious of the need to keep moving.

“This was the one time we wished we had a guide who could tell us that we were on the correct trail and how much further until the next town,” Cindy said.

Supplied The family hiked 160km to Everest base camp and back.

Originally from the US, Chris, 40, and Cindy, 38, have hiked with their children for years, completing many challenging treks in the five years they lived in New Zealand.

They completed the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, climbed Roy’s Peak, and hiked to Mueller Hut in Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park when Hazel was just four months old, and Hallie was only three when she walked to the Pinnacles Hut in the Coromandel with her parents and siblings.

Setting out on a six-month “around the world” trip in 2022, they travelled through Southeast Asia before arriving in Nepal to begin their ascent to Everest Base Camp. Cindy said she and Chris winged most of the trip, figuring things out as they went along after chatting with another family who’d done something similar, but put a lot of time and effort into working out whether it was safe – or even possible – to hike to base camp with children as young as theirs.

“Our families and friends were very supportive, but thought we were crazy,” Cindy said. “They trusted us and our judgement. Other people along the way discouraged us from going.”

Supplied Cindy said the kids were ‘super tough’ on the trek, probably more so than their parents.

Telling themselves they could always turn back if they needed to, they arrived in Kathmandu at the end of the monsoon season, eschewing the usual flight to Lukla, where most people start the trek, for a cheaper, 12-hour jeep ride to a mountain town lower in the Himalayas. From there, they hiked for several days to reach the Everest Base Camp Trek, reasoning that the extra time at a lower altitude would help their bodies to acclimatise.

While many people hire a guide and porter for the trek, the family decided to go it alone, starting off slowly while they got used to the weight of their packs. Intending to walk two to three kilometres the first day “to start off on a win”, they ended up covering 12km, spending the night in one of the tea houses that dot the trail.

The following day, the trekking became “really challenging”, throwing rain, mud, major elevation changes and leeches into their narrow and winding path.

“We ran into a lot of trouble with the leeches,” Cindy said. “Thankfully we were with a local when we got our first leech, so we knew what to do for our future encounters. They were terrible!”

Supplied Cindy and Hazel on the trail.

The day of the detour turned out to be their toughest on the trail, making them question themselves and the whole journey, but they arrived at a tea house seven hours after setting out, and took comfort in assurances that the trail would get better from there. And it did – save the donkeys carrying supplies, which frequently threatened to nudge them off the edge.

“We would always stop and stand on the safe side of the mountain while they passed,” Cindy said. “In this particular section, it was constant and so hard to make progress.”

After about a week, they reached the wider, better-maintained and busier Everest Base Camp Trek, much of which passes through Unesco-listed Sagarmatha National Park – home to snow leopards, black bears, musk deer and Himalayan tahr – finding it easygoing in comparison.

Spending about seven hours on the trail most days, crossing bridges strung across deep canyons and festooned with colourful prayer flags, they limited themselves to an elevation gain of 300 metres a day once they passed the 2500-metre mark in an effort to ward off altitude sickness. They also factored in a few “acclimatisation days”, where they hiked up before descending to a lower-level tea house to spend the night.

Supplied Cindy said the kids were very quick going uphill.

The numbers on their pulse oximetres, which measure oxygen levels in the blood, got lower as they climbed, which is normal when trekking at high altitudes, but they fell to concerning levels as they reached the 5000-metre mark.

Coming down with headaches, they seriously contemplated turning back for a second time, despite being just a day away from base camp. Fortunately, they felt much better after a night’s rest and acclimatisation hike the following day, and continued on to the final mountain town on their ascent, dropping their packs at a tea house before setting out over the rocky Khumbu Glacier.

Cindy said her eyes filled with tears as 5364-metre-high base camp came into view, while Hallie was squealing with delight.

“When we were about 1km away, people who were heading back from base camp were congratulating us. It really hit me that we were going to make it. It was such an emotional final 1km walk.”

Arriving, they felt like instant celebrities.

Supplied Cindy said she wasn’t sure how they came up with the idea to trek to Everest base camp, saying ‘We must have seen a video and started dreaming’.

“Everyone wanted pictures with us,” Cindy said. “They were in awe that we made it with the kids.”

So few small children complete the trek that many of their fellow hikers asked whether they’d helicoptered in.

“When we would walk by people, they would tell us they were inspired,” Cindy said. “They would say if we can make it up with four kids, then they could make it up too.”

Cindy described reaching base camp as “the most amazing feeling”, saying she felt incredibly proud that her family had worked together to achieve what, at times, had felt like an insurmountable goal.

The elation didn’t last long though. Having taken 19 days to reach base camp, they had just six days to get back down to ensure they could leave the country before their visas ran out. It was a bit of a scramble, but long days on the trail enabled them to complete the 160km return trek and fly out of Lukla just in time.

Cindy described the trek as a “trip of a lifetime”, saying it helped them grow as a family.

“We were put in so many uncomfortable situations, but we made it through together. We lived our dreams. We got to spend a lot of time together. Time you usually don't have because we're at work and school.”

Cindy said the kids were “super tough” on the trail, probably more so than their parents, and definitely learnt a thing or two about resilience.

“It's not easy hiking every single day for seven hours. It's not easy staying in primitive tea houses. They had to adjust to the food and the weather. If you were to ask Hallie was she learned from the trek, she would say, “You're more capable than you think”.”

Staying safe: The Everest Base Camp Trek does not require mountaineering expertise, but hikers should have a good level of fitness. Consider going with a guide and taking an emergency beacon and oximetre. It’s also a good idea to take it slow while your body adjusts to the high altitude, drink plenty of water and to allow time for accilmatisation hikes. These typically see hikers “climb high, sleep low”, the idea being to expose the body gradually to higher altitudes before returning to rest at an altitude it is already used to.