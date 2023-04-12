10 things to pack in your carry-on, according to a Kiwi flight attendant

The essentials to pack in your carry-on for your next long-haul flight.

Preparing a carry-on bag for a long-haul flight can require as much thought as packing your suitcase.

What creature comforts will help you feel at home in your cramped seat? What products will make you appear human after hours withering in that dry cabin air? What will you need to hit the ground running when you land in your destination?

Someone who knows exactly what is needed onboard is Air New Zealand in-flight service manager Ben Whatman, who has flown a variety of routes with the airline since joining in 2014.

Supplied Ben Whatman is an inflight service manager for Air New Zealand.

Here, he shares his top 10 essentials.

Lip balm

“Aircraft conditions often leave your skin and lips feeling dry, so I always carry a lip balm. My favourite is Kiehl’s Lip Balm #1 in Mint.”

Eye spray

“Your eyes can also get dry and irritated. I always make sure to pack Optrex ActiMist, which is especially great for contact lens wearers like me.”

Clearwipe Lens Cleaner

“These are awesome for cleaning smudges off your sunglasses or phone. I don’t go anywhere without them.”

Face mist

“I always use Dermalogica Antioxidant Hydramist (in travel size) – a spritz of this wakes me right up before breakfast on the long-haul flights. This keeps my skin nice and hydrated and feeling good for the rest of the flight.”

AirPods Pro

“My favourite companion for exploring on foot wherever I land and for noise cancellation when travelling.”

Chargers and cables

“I always carry a clear bag with various international power adaptors and charging cables so I always have whatever I need no matter where I am.”

Twelve South AirFly

“This gadget allows me to use my wireless headphones with aircraft entertainment systems – it works as a Bluetooth adaptor.”

Notepad and pens

“Having a pen and paper is handy for jotting down travel ideas, 'to do' lists, and filling out those arrival forms onboard.”

Spot Remover

“Travel and changing weather conditions can wreak havoc on your skin. I always have the Origins Super Spot Remover on hand – this is an absolute miracle product, I swear by this. If I see a little spot or pimple appear, this will get rid of it in no time.”

Zip-up travel wallet

“I use this for important documents and foreign currency and it stays in my cabin bag, always. Daiso Japan stores sell excellent ones.”

