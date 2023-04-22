Save & Splurge: The best reef-friendly sunscreen products for outdoor adventures

Glen Stephens created the startup Sol+Sea skincare, which is also about saving the ocean.

Sol+Sea, Sunscreen SPF50+

Sol+Sea founders Glen and Zoe Stephens promise that all the ingredients in their skincare products have been researched to ensure they’ll protect you and the environment.

The New Zealand-made zinc oxide sunscreen provides SPF50+ broad-spectrum protection for both the face and body.

Marketed as “performance skin care for adventurers,” for swimmers, surfers and sailors, it is reef and marine safe, as well as lightweight and invisible upon application.

Buy 85mls for $34.90 from Sol+Sea.

Frankie Apothecary, Natural Sun Defence SPF40

Made with plant-based ingredients including kawakawa and calendula.

Frankie Apothecary uses native plant-based ingredients under the principals of rongoā Māori herbal medicine to create skincare products for those with sensitive skin.

The Natural Sun Defence sunscreen uses kawakawa, calendula and shea butter, plus non-nano mineral sun filters to make it marine friendly. It can be used on the face and body.

You don’t have to worry about applying thick white gloop - the light-feel silky sunscreen rubs in near-clear and dries to a matte finish. It is available in 75- and 120-gram recyclable tins.

Buy 120 grams for $49.90 from Frankie Apothecary.

People4Ocean, Reef-Safe Sunscreen SPF50

It is three-hour water-resistant.

This Australian-owned mineral-based sunscreen is suitable for children aged three months and over and adults with sensitive skin types.

Wax from the candelilla plant replaces beeswax to make it vegan while coconut oil will help to inject some moisture back into your skin. It is a concentrated but lightweight cream providing SPF50 broad spectrum protection. People4Ocean advise that a little goes a long way.

The three-hour water-resistant product is sold in recyclable sugarcane tubes. The company also donates 5 cents from every purchase to reef conservation.

Buy 100mls for $52 from Daily Rituals.