Is joining Air NZ's Koru Club worth it? We crunch the numbers, with a surprising twist

This is the good, bad and ugly of what it's like to make Air NZ's top tier of frequent flyer.

Brook Sabin is a Stuff Travel reporter.

OPINION: To Koru Club, or not to Koru Club? That is the question many flyers ask themselves when thinking about splashing the cash on Air NZ’s $694 annual VIP pass.

We’ve done some number crunching to help answer the question.

What is the Koru Club?

Well, the first rule of the Koru Club is it’s not actually called the Koru Club.

It’s the Koru Programme, and no, those lounges where everyone scoffs all the food aren’t called Koru Clubs or even Koru Lounges – they’re officially known as Air New Zealand lounges.

The airline stopped using the term in 2015. However, the rest of New Zealand didn’t get the memo and almost everyone still refers to being part of the ‘Koru Club’ and visiting ‘The Koru Lounge.’

Now that we’ve cleared that up...

What do you get?

The biggest perk of the Koru Programme is access to Air NZ’s network of lounges. There are three main domestic lounges (Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch) alongside 11 smaller regional lounges and nine international lounges. You also get lounge access with some partner airlines.

Most lounges also allow you to bring a guest in with you free of charge.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Air New Zealand’s new Koru Lounge at Wellington’s Domestic terminal.

It’s important to point out that being a Koru member doesn’t mean you get lounge access if you’re flying on another airline, like Jetstar or Fiji Airways. You need to be flying with Air NZ or its partners to use the lounges.

Other perks include an additional checked bag (when you’re on a ticket with a bag included) free premium seat selection, priority baggage and higher priority when contacting the airline through its 0800 number (you shouldn’t need to wait as long).

Is it worth it?

The annual fee is $694, plus a $255 joining fee for the first year.

You can bring those costs down if you use one of several credit cards that offer a ‘joining fee waiver’ and $145 off the yearly membership. A good comparison of the credit cards is here.

Air NZ Airpoints members who reach Gold and Gold Elite shouldn't buy a Koru membership – you get these perks for free.

Maximising perks

BROOK SABIN Air NZ’s lounges offer a large selection of alcoholic drinks.

I’m a believer in maximising perks. So let’s give a pretty extreme example of how you can do this.

By using an eligible credit card, you don’t have to pay a joining fee and the annual price comes down $145 to $549.

Now, let’s assume you travel with someone (such as your partner) each time you use the perk – who also gets free lounge access with you.

If you both have a barista coffee, an alcoholic drink and meal, that’s easily the equivalent of $80 to $100 per visit, compared to buying food and drinks at the airport.

Secondly, you get a free bag – meaning the second person travelling with you only needs to purchase a “seat” ticket because you can use your extra bag for them. This saves $20 on a domestic flight.

So you have $100 to $120 of savings for a single one-way journey. Most people buy return tickets, meaning $200 to $240 worth of value for a return trip.

To cover the cost of the membership in this (extreme) example, you’d need to make around three return trips with Air NZ each year.

This calculation doesn’t include free seat selection (normally $5 to $10 per person on domestic flights) – which is also free for anybody travelling with you on the same ticket.

Supplied Koru members get free premium seating.

Yes, but that’s an extreme example

You’re right. Koru members don’t always travel with someone and the above figures assume a credit card discount, and a pretty hefty meal and alcohol intake.

So if we do a calculation without any discounts, and a person flying on their own eating roughly $40 worth of food and drink at the buffet each time, you’d need to make around 17 one-way trips a year, or (eight to nine return flights) with Air NZ or its partners to cover the cost.

Those are pretty conservative figures because airport food is expensive – with one flyer recently paying nearly $20 for “five 20 glorified chicken nuggets” at Auckland Airport.

It’s also worth noting some of the smaller regional lounges have a pretty limited food selection, and no barista coffee.

The result

Getting value out of a Koru membership will depend on your circumstance. As explained, if you use a lot of the perks and routinely travel with someone, it can quite quickly cover the cost.

However, if you don’t have access to credit card discounts and travel alone and infrequently, it’s much harder to justify the cost.

What do you think about the Koru Programme? Is it worth it? Let us know in the comments below.