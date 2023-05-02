Home and Away Kiwis: 'The pace of Sydney life is relentless'

It’s been one year since New Zealand’s borders began to reopen from the pandemic closures. Home and Away Kiwis is a Stuff Travel series finding out how those who left NZ in the last 12 months, are finding their new home, compared to life in Aotearoa. If you’d like to be featured, email us at travel@stuff.co.nz

Name: Tom Kanon

Age: 35

Background: I lived in Auckland and in my last role I worked for one of the large four banks in New Zealand, BNZ. I was a senior manager for the merchant acquiring portfolio. That doesn’t mean a lot to many people but essentially I managed new product rollouts for BNZ for e-commerce merchants working closely with Visa and other global partners. Job was based in the CBD and I lived and worked in the city.

Why did you leave NZ?

I left NZ because I was essentially bored or found myself unoccupied too frequently. I’d lived most of my adult life in Auckland and felt like I had done and seen everything Auckland and NZ for that matter had to offer.

Being single, I was untethered and could make decision on a whim. I realised after a business trip to Australia that I should probably move to a new place to get a sense of change and excitement, otherwise I’d regret if I got bound to NZ somehow.

Most of my friends had started to have kids and some their second kids, so it really had started to feel like I was in limbo and needed to go to a place where adults had kids or families a bit later in life. And that’s not to say I didn’t want to have kids at a similar age to everyone else but it was not to be for me as my last long relationship had ended.

Supplied Tom Kanon says Sydney is more alive than Auckland.

Ultimately I made the decision and moved to Sydney, applying for a handful of jobs I was able to secure a position with MasterCard in products and innovation pretty quickly and my vision for change quickly became reality sooner than I anticipated

What has been better than expected?

Sydney does feel like it’s more of a city that’s alive. I feel I can always go out and there’s something on. Stores feel like they’re always open.

The weather has been incredible, summer was amazing. Morning swims are a common occurrence for me. Choosing to live outside the CBD was a change for me. I decided to live in Manly, which is where my cousin lives.

Manly is a lovely little spot that people often refer to as a bubble. Meaning people tend to stay in that area during the week/weekend without feeling a need to venture out. I can say for a fact this is true. Dating in Sydney has been different. I’m not sure that I’d say it’s been better.

Is there anything that has been more challenging than you anticipated?

Work has been challenging. I pretty much started my job straight away and lived out of a suitcase. It feels like the pace of Sydney life is relentless. Things move much faster here, it’s a strange thing to say but it’s how I feel. It’s been 6 months for me here already.

Finding a place to live was challenging.

Supplied Tom Kanon rates NZ food as some of the best in the world.

Making new friends is hard, not knowing many people I joined a local tennis club to socialise with people my age. It seems to be working. I’ve made some new friends and connected myself to a community club.

Commuting to work is difficult. I’m writing this whilst seated on a packed bus. I haven’t purchased a car yet so have resorted to public transport. The Sydney train system is great however I have to use the buses from Manly to work as there is no rail line.

How much does your average grocery shop compare to NZ?

I’ve changed my shopping habits. Essentially I’ve started to buy groceries only when I need to cook something. I do notice that fruit and vegetables are cheaper. Meat is more expensive in Australia.

I should pay more attention to prices but frankly now I don’t care. If I feel like something I’d buy it and not even realise what it cost. Paying a premium to get something you feel like is how I operate my shopping now. I’d say I probably spend $150-200 a week. This is less than what I would spend in NZ which was more around $250 a week.

What about renting and finding a place to live?

Finding a place to live was complicated. This is mainly because I chose to live in Manly which at the time and probably now has huge demand and limited supply for rentals. The rents are crazy. But people are queueing up and paying above asking to secure places. I ended up flatting for 4 months before I got a place on my own. I paid more than the asking price also.

What do you miss about New Zealand?

Supplied Tom Kanon says the rent in Sydney is crazy.

I miss my family. Realising that as I’m getting older my parents are getting older too. They’re at the age of retirement and likely have 20 years or so on average to live their lives. Being of a finance mind, I’ve modelled the number of times I’d actually get to see them based on average life expectancy and my visits back home. This paints a stark reality and I can plainly see there’s not that many visits left.

Also I miss my friends and my lifestyle. Work was tough but it was manageable. I miss having a car. I also miss the food. NZ food I would rate as being of the highest standard in the world.

What would entice you back to New Zealand (if anything)?

Probably a job. If I was to secure a position that would pay well enough I would relocate back.

Starting a family. If I met someone in Australia, I’d prefer to raise a young family in NZ. To me it’s set up better for that and it feels safer. I know a few people that have come back from Australia to NZ to start their young families.