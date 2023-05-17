Home and Away Kiwis: No regrets after ditching home ownership dream to live in South Korea

Home and Away Kiwis is a Stuff Travel series finding out how New Zealand expats are finding their home abroad, compared to life in Aotearoa. If you’d like to be featured, email us at travel@stuff.co.nz

Name: Anya Truong-George

Age: 28

Bio: I was born in Tāmaki Makaurau and lived there most of my life, bar a couple of stints in the UK and the US to study and work.

I left New Zealand in February 2022 to move to a town about 50 minutes south of Seoul, South Korea. Here, I’ve been working as a kindergarten and elementary ESL teacher at a private academy (hagwon). Back in Aotearoa, I worked in magazine publishing and news for about five years – most recently as a digital producer at Stuff.

Why did you leave NZ?

Teaching English overseas was something I’d thought about for quite a few years. I’d always liked the idea of teaching, but before the pandemic I didn’t really have any concrete plans. I also wanted to live in another country for an extended amount of time to have the opportunity to learn and experience as much of the culture as possible.

Lockdown gave me a lot of time to think about what I wanted to do over the coming years and also made me realise life is short, and circumstances can change in the blink of an eye, so why not just go for it now?

At one point I was seriously looking at saving up to buy a house, but in the end I don’t think I was ready to have something to tie me down – I’m pretty relieved I made that decision, to be honest.

Supplied Anya Truong-George at the Jogyesa temple in Seoul to see the festivities for Buddha’s Birthday, which is a public holiday in South Korea.

What has been better than expected?

I think the ability to learn and experience the culture and also the number of things to see and do. While I don’t live in Seoul, public transport is super efficient and affordable, so I spend most of my weekends up in Seoul. I’ve always been a city girl, but Auckland feels like a village in comparison. I’ve lived here for over a year and feel like I’ve only just scratched the surface.

Each part of the city has its own vibe, there are cool pop-ups to check out all the time, concerts and festivals you can attend every weekend, and the cafe culture is huge (although it is harder to find consistently good coffee). Feeling like there’s always a new area to discover and explore is something I really love about living here.

Is there anything that has been more challenging than you anticipated?

It’s definitely been challenging trying to find a work/life balance. South Korea in general is known for its intense, work-focused culture and working at a private English academy is no different. My job is a lot of work, but I have awesome students and it has been really rewarding. However, it has been pretty challenging having minimal annual leave and paid sick leave. These are things I definitely took for granted while living in New Zealand.

I was also quite shocked at how difficult it can be to buy things online if you’re not a citizen or don’t have a working or student visa. Even ordering delivery food can often require you to have a permanent Korean number, which requires you to have a Korean bank account, which requires you to have a resident card, which can take up to three months to get which… well, you get the picture. While this is obviously not an issue for me now, I do wonder what it’s like for tourists visiting.

How much does your average grocery shop compare to NZ?

So far, I’ve found grocery prices from supermarkets in South Korea to be pretty comparable to New Zealand – fruit is more expensive, though. In saying this, my cooking habits have changed quite a bit since moving here. Some ingredients are harder to find or more expensive, and ovens are pretty much non-existent in your typical apartment here. Because of this, I cook less elaborate meals (I generally only need to cook dinner, because my job provides lunch), so my groceries tend to stay under $80 a week, which is a substantial amount lower than what I’d spend a week in New Zealand.

Supplied Anya Truong-George at Pocheon Art Valley, a popular K-drama filming site.

Korea also has a lot of ready-to-eat meals available from convenience stores. If you’re short on cash or time, you can pop around the corner to your nearest convenience store and grab a triangle gimbap for $2.40, a dosirak (Korean lunchbox) for $5.80, or even a slow roasted kūmara for $2.40. Most convenience stores will also have microwaves, hot water and seating areas for you to sit down and eat. If I don’t feel like cooking after a long day, I might grab a few things from the convenience store on the way home.

What about renting and finding a place to live?

One of the advantages of teaching English in South Korea is that most schools or academies will provide you with housing and pay for all, or the majority, of your rent. I live by myself and have lived in three different apartments since moving here. Recently, I chose to move into a bigger apartment where I now contribute about $260 a month to rent.

While this figure might have you rubbing their eyes in disbelief, it should be noted that the average salary for ESL teachers is quite low in comparison to New Zealand. My current monthly salary is about half of what I was earning back home, which was initially a little scary, but since I don’t really have to worry about paying for rent, it has been relatively manageable.

In terms of finding your own place to rent, I’ve heard it can be quite difficult. This might be because landlords can be apprehensive about renting to foreigners or because it can be hard to find decent apartments that don’t require a large deposit (most will require you to pay “key money” which can be anywhere between $6000-$12,000).

Supplied Anya Truong-George had her first proper snow day in South Korea in December last year.

What do you miss about New Zealand?

Friends and family, obviously. Although, many of my friends have also moved overseas or are planning to soon. I do occasionally miss the laid-back vibe and also being able to go to the beach whenever I want. Korea does have beautiful nature though, and some amazing hikes.

This next one was a bit of a surprise, but I also miss the Auckland food scene, specifically the variety. I absolutely love Korean food, so it’s been great moving here and being able to eat it as much as I want, but living in a smaller town does mean other cuisines are a lot harder to come by. While there’s no shortage of pizza and pasta restaurants, Japanese restaurants, Korean-Chinese restaurants and the odd Vietnamese restaurant, I generally have to travel further afield to find everything else.

I once did a four-hour round trip to Seoul, just so I could have a bowl of laksa… writing this down makes me realise, I should’ve probably just made it at home.

What would entice you back to New Zealand?

While 21-year-old Anya would have rolled her eyes at the idea of “settling down”, as I get closer to 30, I find myself thinking more and more about where I would want to bring up kids, if I decide to have them – and New Zealand is usually top of my list.

I am still really enjoying my time in Korea and would happily live here for a few more years, but ultimately I do think I will eventually head back home or closer to home, like across the ditch.

I’m in no rush to head back for good anytime soon, but if a good job opportunity popped up in the next couple of years, I’d definitely consider it.

If you’re a Kiwi living overseas, and would like to be featured in this series, email us at travel@stuff.co.nz