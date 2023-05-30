Home and Away Kiwis: Life in South Korea like 'living in an amusement park for adults'

Lily McAleer at Daewangam Park near the city of Ulsan. McAleer has been living in South Korea since July 2022.

Name: Lily McAleer

Age: 33

Background: I was born in Wellington, and lived in Auckland and Hawke’s Bay before moving back to Wellington to study history and English at Victoria University.

After graduating, I worked in a project team at the Department of Corrections for two years. I left New Zealand in 2015 to do my OE in Europe and settled in Vancouver, Canada at the start of 2016. I currently live in South Korea as of July 2022, teaching English to elementary and middle school students.

Why did you leave NZ?

I left New Zealand in September 2015 with a plan to travel Europe for about four months before settling in Canada on a two-year working holiday visa.

At that time, I was only planning on staying in Canada for the duration of my visa, but I ended up finding a great job and forming some very close friendships with other Kiwis and expats who lived in Vancouver, so I stayed through until July 2022 after getting my Canadian citizenship.

Supplied McAleer in Jeonju City in South Korea, wearing traditional Korean Hankbok.

Around this time, life had mostly returned to normal following the effects of the pandemic, but I felt it was time for a big change. I had started learning Korean as a hobby at the beginning of Covid so I made the decision to move to Korea in July 2022 after landing a job at a private school in the city of Daegu. Fast forward to today and I’ve been here nearly one year, with current plans to extend for another!

What has been better than expected?

Without sounding too cliché, the people that I have met in both Canada and South Korea have made living abroad that much more enjoyable. Having that community, especially of other expats who are going through the same experiences as you, really makes you feel like you have a home away from home.

I’m also naturally quite an introverted person, so meeting new people and often exploring new places by myself has really built up confidence that I never had when I was in my 20s.

What has been more challenging than you anticipated?

Living in South Korea is really a very dynamic experience. While there are many wonderful elements to this country, I also feel very aware that I was not born here and thus will always be an outsider.

Aspects of my job can also be challenging - Korea has a very intense and competitive education system, and seeing the toll that it takes on these young kids has been an unexpected and often upsetting downside.

Supplied McAleer (left) and her American friend Jenna who worked at the same school in South Korea.

How much does your average grocery shop compare to NZ?

Even with inflation and the cost of living increase, South Korea is a relatively cheap country to be living in. I’d say I spend about NZ$70 a week on groceries (single income household.)

I visited NZ for about 3 months in 2021 and I remember being shocked by the price of food and alcohol. Earlier this year I went to visit my mum who lives in Sydney, and we went out to dinner together and the dinner alone cost about NZ$80. I couldn’t believe it!

What about renting and finding a place to live?

One of the perks of teaching in South Korea is that your school finds and pays for accommodation for you. The downside I guess is that you don’t get to find a place yourself, but I was lucky enough to be placed in a newer (but small) apartment quite close to where my school is located.

I know that rent in bigger cities like Seoul is definitely more expensive, but where I’m currently located, I believe the rent is about NZ$300 a month for a studio apartment.

Supplied McAleer at the Haedong Yonggungsa Temple in Busan.

What do you miss about New Zealand?

Definitely my family, friends, and the lifestyle. I feel extremely lucky to be able to have had the experiences that I have, but living abroad can be a lonely experience at times (plus, the South Korean work-life balance is not really existent!) Also, mince and cheese pies.

What would entice you back to New Zealand?

Just being closer to family and friends and having that sense of security has started to become more valuable to me the older that I get.

Living in South Korea can be like living life in an amusement park for adults - there is always something to do and somewhere to travel to, but I definitely miss the more idyllic parts of NZ life.

