Home and Away Kiwis: Uganda is 'an adventure every day' but this Kiwi photographer is ready to come home

Home and Away Kiwis is a Stuff Travel series finding out how New Zealand expats are finding their home abroad, compared to life in Aotearoa.

Name: Geoff Walker

Age: 68

Background: I’ve been a photographer for many years however after the 2012 Carterton Balloon crash I witnessed, I travelled to Uganda for a holiday. Today I have this as my signature: ‘GEOFF WALKER Visionary|Dreamer|Human Being|Photographer, Founder/Trustee: Ki Gen Sanctuary Gulu -“Transforming lives of young women survivors of sexual violence, enhancing life for all through love and kindness.”’

Why did you leave NZ?

I first left on a holiday in Nov 2012 for three weeks in Uganda and was captivated by the friendliness of the people (though in poverty the people are so friendly and welcoming), the scenery (elephants, lions, etc), the beauty of the people in Northern Uganda. In March 2012 I had a major exhibition at Aratoi ‘Shear Wairarapa’ after three years documenting shearers in the Wairarapa, so people were my focus.

I returned in 2013 and again in 2015 photographing, training photographers and living with the Acoli people still suffering from 20 years of war which ended in 2006. Returning for 6 months or so in December 2016 looking at projects and to see an Acoli woman Auma Mirriam I’d met in 2015.

Here I am still more than 6 years on, twin 5-year-old Acoli/Kiwi boys with Mirriam and her two older children, Blessing 11 and Eddy 15. We had started the process to travel home Jan 2020 and then of course Covid hit and shut us in Uganda. Now we are ready to come home.

Supplied Kiwi photographer Geoff Walker met Auma Mirriam in 2015 and together they have twin boys.

What has been better than expected?

I’m not sure that it is better, but it really is an adventure every day. We live in Gulu, population 350,000, in the middle of Africa; there are life lessons every day. The people really are special having suffered so much during the war here - they are resilient, friendly and have a great orally based culture not too dissimilar to our Maori culture. Life is about 50 years behind Aotearoa in many aspects like power, roads, transport, yet it's a land of real opportunity.

Is there anything that has been more challenging than you anticipated?

The Luo language is very different and I have struggled with learning still knowing just a little.

How much does food cost?

I hear the prices in Aotearoa have skyrocketed so not sure of comparisons. We shop every day with no fridge and cook on charcoal stoves. Being equatorial the climate is constant (day is 7am - 7pm all year without change and temp 28-35C) with two growing seasons/year.

Most food is very cheap matching incomes and the poverty level. We eat simply with maize flour, rice, sweet potatoes as staples, fish both fresh and dried from lakes and close by Nile River. Meat once a week either chicken, cow, goat, pork. Beans, millet, soya, sesame (simsim), cow peas and ground nuts are also popular. Ground nuts (peanuts) ground/pasted with simsim is called Odii and an amazing food. Almost everything is still organic.

What about renting or buying a place to live?

In the village we have built a grass thatched hut on family land that Mirriam’s brother uses. In Gulu, most expats rent houses from $500 - $2000/month. We started in a small one-bedroom apartment and are now in a two-bedroom place living humbly with ordinary folks and grass thatched huts neighbouring - we pay $250 a month!

Supplied Walker, Mirriam and their children Ocen and Opiyo plan to move back to New Zealand.

What do you miss about New Zealand?

He tangata, he tangata, he tangata - then I miss the mountains, the rivers but most of all the coast as I love going fishing.

What would entice you back to New Zealand?

We are planning to come home as soon as a visa is issued for Mirriam along with the boys, have them learn te reo and Māori culture as they grow and look at education options for them. They can have the best of both worlds…. Each place is unique with pluses and minuses. We are grateful and happy to be able to enjoy both.

Fun fact: The boys have traditional Acoli names - Opiyo means ‘firstborn of twins’, Ocen is the second of twins for boys - girls are Apiyo and Acen.