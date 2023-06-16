How to navigate the airport like a boss

At the whim of airlines and with innumerable rules and restrictions, airports can trip up even the most frequent of flyers – particularly at peak travel times.

With a bit of nous and preparation though, you can ensure you get to your gate ahead of the pack – and most likely with sanity far more intact. Here are 12 tips for navigating the obstacle course that is the airport, like a boss.

Use a trip-planning app

When you have multiple travel apps and booking confirmation emails, it can be tough to keep all the details straight. Digital trip-planning apps such as TripIt are essentially like private travel planners, collating bookings for flights, accommodation, car rentals, restaurants and activities into a single, easy-to-read itinerary.

TripIt can also let you know when it’s time to leave for the airport, send an alert if there is a change to your flight or gate, and give you inside info on the best places to eat.

The basic version is free, while the “pro” version costs US$49 (NZ$80) a year. For that, you’ll also get features such as the “seat tracker”, which lets you know if a better seat on your aircraft becomes available; the “points tracker”, which helps you keep track of airline rewards such as Airpoints; and country-specific travel information.

Go old-school with your travel documents

While it’s a good idea to install airline, airport and trip-planning apps on your phone so you have all the details at hand and are alerted to any changes, make sure you print out your itineraries and booking confirmations too. There’s nothing worse than getting to your gate and realising the battery on your phone has died so you can’t show your digital boarding pass.

Stuff Queues are often inevitable, but there are things you can do to help speed up the process.

Having printed documentation can also make it easier if an immigration officer asks you for proof of a return flight or accommodation. To safeguard against the likes of leaking water bottles, store your documents in a waterproof bag and seal it tight.

Don’t plug your device straight into a USB port

Airport charging stations can be a lifesaver, but you’ll be cursing them if you become a target of “juice jacking”.

Hackers have been known to use spoof charging stations at airports to steal information. Travellers who unknowingly plug their devices into these stations expose them to malware which can lock them or export personal details such as passwords and bank account numbers. The work-around is to use a power adaptor instead.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF It’s best to leave these babies – and other more than ankle-high boots – behind.

Don’t wear boots above the ankle

Skip the boots if you want to get through security quick-smart. Any footwear above the ankle has to be taken off and put in a tray before you pass through the metal detector, which could spell the difference between making a flight and missing it if you’re running late. Or between buying a pre-flight snack and going hungry.

Steelcap boots and clothing and footwear with metal decorations should be avoided for the same reason. You could also consider wearing shoes with elastic laces, which are quick and easy to pop on and off.

Do your research before hitting duty-free

Duty-free doesn't always mean a good deal. In 2020, a Consumer NZ comparison of 40 items found many could be bought for the same or a better price in standard shops.

Duty-free chocolate products were found to cost several times as much as in supermarkets or big box retailers, while half of cosmetic items and fragrances could be found at equivalent or better prices elsewhere. There were some bargains to be had in the electronics and alcohol sections - but not if you were looking for wine.

Your best bet is to check the prices of anything you’re considering buying duty free in advance. Check duty-free retailers’ websites too as it’s sometimes cheaper to buy things online. Often though, you’ll find it cheaper to buy whatever it is you’re needing or craving at home or at your destination.

Michael Probst/AP Taking the stairs may get you to your gate quicker.

Take the stairs

It’s a universal truth – and proof that humans naturally gravitate toward the easy option – that the vast majority of travellers opt for the escalator when it’s placed next to a set of non-moving stairs.

Taking the stairs not only adds to your daily step count but could also get you to your gate faster, or land you a better spot in the next queue. The same goes for moving walkways. You can go faster than them if you really get your legs pumping.

Note down your passport and flight details

Some airports still require travellers to fill out forms which ask for their passport and flight details, and New Zealand requires them on your customs form before letting you back in.

Save yourself the bother of having to fish around in your bag yet again for your passport and boarding pass and have these details in one handy place.

Be prepared when approaching security

Don’t be the doofus who holds everyone up while awkwardly trying to extract a laptop and liquids from their bags after they’ve grabbed a tray at security.

Remove items you know have to go into the tray while you’re still in the queue so you can just put your stuff in and pass through the metal detector when you get to the front.

In New Zealand, these include laptops and other devices larger than a cell phone, cameras, jackets, and footwear, belts and items of clothing with a high metal content. International passengers should also present any powders, liquids, aerosols and gels in a sealed 20cm by 20cm bag. Medication, both prescription and non-prescription, should also be presented in a separate plastic bag, as should any food.

Make sure you have the right pushchair

If you’re travelling with a young child, make sure your pushchair meets the requirements for carry-on. Which is to say it is collapsable and, when collapsed, no higher than 40cm or wider than 60cm. If it’s any bigger it won’t fit into the x-ray machine.

To get through security as quickly as possible, remove your child from the pushchair before reaching the front of the line as they cannot go through the metal detector while sitting in it, even if they’re asleep.

Remember your rights as a parent or guardian too - food, drinks, toiletries and medicine your child will use during the flight is exempt from the usual volume limits.

Supplied Getting out of the airport and hiring a car during a long layover is usually time well spent. Pictured: “Supertrees” at Gardens by the Bay, Singapore.

Turn your layover or stopover into a mini holiday

If you’re stuck in an airport for hours, investing in a lounge pass can pretty much pay for itself – especially if you plan on eating and drinking a lot. If you’re not about to pass out from lack of sleep, however, you might like to consider hiring a car if you are able to leave the airport.

Alternatively, consider a full-on stopover (a connection of 24 hours or more). That way you’ll get two holidays in one and, in many cases, your flights won’t be any more expensive. In fact, itineraries with long layovers often offer significant savings.

Make sure your phone is fully charged

This is especially important if you have a digital boarding pass, but also if you have all your trip details saved to your phone. Take extra care if your flight is later in the day - calls and Google Maps directions can drain your battery superfast.

Pack a portable charger if you have one, and consider investing in one if you don’t. Bear in mind that power banks can only be taken onto planes in carry-on bags, not checked luggage.

Take a chill pill

If you only follow one piece of advice here, this should probably be it. Airports can be feral places and upset the plans of even the best prepared.

Do your best to take it in your stride. You’re not going to get to your destination any faster if you argue with the security officer who wants to confiscate the lunch you’re prepared to avoid forking out for an overpriced airport meal, or cry a river when an airline representative tells you you’re not entitled to a refund because you bought a cheap fare.

Innumerable things can and do go wrong when travelling by air, and there’s often not a lot you can do about them. Take a deep breath, regain your composure, and start figuring out the best way forward. Harbouring anger, resentment, irritation and other negative emotions will either ruin your trip or ensure it ends on a sour note.