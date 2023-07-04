Romantic gesture or blatant vandalism: Are lovelocks the worst travel trend?

Italian officials have been up in arms over the past week after a British tourist was captured on video etching the words “Ivan + Hayley 23” into Rome’s Colosseum.

The 27-year-old fitness trainer faces a fine up to €15,000 (NZ$26,870)​ and up to five years in prison for the act.

As Italy’s minister for culture best summed it up, defacing the World Heritage-listed monument was an “absurd act”. But it’s not the only kind of vandalism that visitors are bringing to some of the world’s most beautiful cities, and not the only involving a set of keys.

Love locking has become an accepted form of traveller vandalism. The act involves securing a cheap padlock to a bridge, fence or monument. The lovers’ initials and the date are often engraved on the lock and its key is then thrown away. The point? So visitors can immortalise their love or leave their mark on a destination.

The trend took flight in the early 2000s and has become particularly popular in Europe’s well-trodden tourist destinations like Rome, Paris and Copenhagen, bringing an unsightly metallic touch to marvels of architecture.

Italian author Federico Moccia is said to have encouraged the spread of love locks on various structures including the Pont des Arts in Paris and the Brooklyn Bridge in New York.

His 2006 bestselling novel I Want You features a young couple attaching a lock to Rome’s Ponte Milvio bridge as a sign of eternal love. Following the book’s release, a lamppost on the historic stone bridge – notably the site of the Battle of the Milvian Bridge in 312 – became a ritual location for love lockers before they would throw the key right into the River Tiber.

The lamppost partially collapsed in 2007 because of the weight of the padlocks, which then inspired visitors to turn their attention to the railings and rubbish bins. The city council eventually introduced a €50 fine for anyone found attaching love locks to the bridge.

As well as being an aesthetic eyesore on some of the world’s historic sites, safety is a major concern, with the additional weight of the padlocks known to cause bridge railings and cables to sag.

In 2014, thousands of padlocks on the Pont Des Arts in Paris were blamed for the bridge’s partial collapse. The city council installed glass panels to prevent locks from being attached and eventually auctioned off 10 tonnes of metal to raise money for refugees.

The City of Love has had a long battle with love locks – locations can be found along the River Seine and throughout the city’s parks, with some tour operators even featuring the activity in their itineraries. Last year, the city's 18th arrondissement revealed plans to take bolt cutters to locks around the Basilica of Sacré-Coeur.

Following suit, authorities in Canberra removed love locks from a bridge that had potential for structural interference resulting from corrosion.

wirestock/123RF Love padlocks on Pont des Arts in Paris, France.

Closer to home, Palmerston North City Council warned it will remove locks attached to He Ara Kotahi bridge, saying it is concerned the locks will damage the lighting on the bridge. In Wellington, hundreds of padlocks decorate the footbridge that crosses Frank Kitts Lagoon along the waterfront.

For those who would like to leave their unique mark on a destination, securing a love lock also has the potential to be a useless exercise. Some sights now boast locks by the thousands, making it almost impossible for lovers to stand out from the crowd and locate their lock upon return.

Some cities are now installing purpose-built structures for those who insist on physically attaching things to structures to express their love.

