Home and Away Kiwis: Former What Now? presenter Charlie Panapa on life in London

Home and Away Kiwis is a Stuff Travel series finding out how New Zealand expats are finding their home abroad, compared to life in Aotearoa. If you’d like to be featured, email us at travel@stuff.co.nz

Name: Charlie Panapa

Age: 41

Background:

Ko Kakepuku te maunga

Ko Waipa te awa

Ko Ngāti Maniapoto te iwi

Ko te Kopua te marae.

I hail from the small town of Kihikihi - (if you are passing through, you have to get a pie from Viand’s bakery) but I spent most of my adult life in Ōtautahi, where I studied and also worked as a TV presenter for NZ’s longest running and most popular kids TV show – What Now? Now I work on the other side of the camera as a production Manager at Blast Films, where we make documentaries for all the big channels including BBC, Sky, and Nat Geo.

Why did you leave NZ?

I left NZ in 2011 for two reasons mainly, I was tired of living with earthquakes, and I was only eligible for then two-year Youth Mobility visa until the age of 30. That being said, I have always loved travel, and I was getting itchy feet to do some more exploring.

Supplied Panapa has made lifelong friends in the UK through the Ngāti Rānana London Māori club.

What has been better than expected?

The cost of travel! It’s wild to think that for the price of dinner, in NZ, that it’s possible to fly to another country from the UK. One Sunday I literally flew to Luxembourg for lunch all for £30 (NZ$61). With easy travel, the other thing I love is experiencing other cultures. To be able to get to most of Europe within a couple of hours is brilliant. I always try to push myself to learn as much of a country’s language before I go, and the response is always encouraging. You have to remember that in Europe, most people speak at least three languages and can flick between them with ease.

The other thing that is better than expected is public transport. You can get absolutely anywhere in London using public transport, whether its buses or the tube. I don’t own a car here which is surprising considering I have driven since I was 15, but when you have trains coming every minute, who needs one?

What has been more challenging than you anticipated?

Initially when I first moved here I actually felt quite lonely – which was surprising when you are living in a city of 9.6 million. Thankfully I found Ngāti Rānana London Māori club and through them, I have had some of the most amazing experiences performing haka all across Europe and made some lifelong friends.

STUFF An expat New Zealander lends her signature style to an unloved London apartment.

What does your average grocery shop cost?

I actually live near a large Asda supermarket so I don’t tend to do a big shop, but for context, most veges are under £1 (NZ$2.06), oat milk is £1.90 ($3.90), a loaf of bread is about £1, eggs about £3.90 ($8), even NZ sauvignon blanc is about £15 ($30) on average. I’d say I roughly spend about £50 ($102) a week on groceries.

What about renting/buying a place to live?

Property prices in London are ridiculously expensive. So much so that having a spare room is considered a luxury. When I was renting, my two-bed flat was around £1800 ($3706) per month – not including bills. I finally got on the property ladder in 2020, and my one-bed flat in East London costs almost the same.

What are the most affordable and most expensive things about life in your new country?

The affordable things are definitely fresh produce. To compare, I just googled lettuce from a supermarket in NZ - $6.99…at my local supermarket in London – 75p! Most expensive – as mentioned before is property.

Supplied Cheap travel around Europe has been one of the major highlights of Panapa’s move to London.

What do you miss about New Zealand?

Apart from my friends and whānau who I miss immensely, I do miss the NZ countryside, beaches, the bush and mountains. All these things are also much more accessible back home as well.

There are some foods here that also just don’t cut the mustard – especially fish and chips, and pies, which is surprising, but give me a good old NZ F&C or a steak and cheese pie any day!

One piece of advice for Kiwis visiting London?

Save your money by not using a Black Cab. Sure they are iconic, but they are super expensive. Instead, make Citymapper your friend. The public transport system here is one of the best in the world. You can use paywave to ride any TFL bus or train within London.

What would entice you back to New Zealand?

That’s a tough one, but I am accepting offers.

If you’d like to be featured in this series, email us at travel@stuff.co.nz