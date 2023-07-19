That time I took control of an Air NZ Q300. Spoiler: It had me in a sweat

An Air New Zealand Q300 aircraft lands at Nelson Airport (first published in May 2020).

The nerves kick in before I even take my seat in the cockpit.

With a dizzying array of dials, switches and levers at my disposal and no idea what any of them do, I’m far from confident I’ll be able to get the plane off the ground.

I’m hopeful though. Two fellow journalists, also with zero flying experience, have just completed short flights in the same turboprop aircraft, which typically flies passengers to and from regional ports such as Gisborne, Timaru, Whangārei, Hokitika and Nelson.

One hand on the throttle, I push it slowly forward, feeling my palms begin to sweat as I rocket down the Auckland Airport runway.

Too soon my co-pilot tells me it’s time for take-off and I pull back on what looks like a big joystick to get the plane airborne. It’s surprisingly heavy. So much so that my co-pilot has to lend me a hand.

Much to my surprise, I see us rising fairly steadily, albeit with a few alarming tilts to either side.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff An Air New Zealand Q300 aircraft taxis after landing at Nelson Airport.

“Perfect,” my co-pilot, who is actually qualified to hold that title, says unexpectedly. And, that’s it, I’m flying a commercial plane.

Sort of. On a behind-the-scenes tour of Air New Zealand’s operations and engineering centres, our trio of journalists trial a flight simulator used to train the national carrier’s pilots. The simulator modelled on the de Havilland Q300 is one of several machines costing upwards of US$15,000 (NZ$23,000) in the airline’s simulator facility near Auckland Airport.

They provide such a realistic experience that new recruits immediately fly with real passengers after completing their training in them, and experienced pilots use them to practice scenarios which could be dangerous to perform in real life, such as landing with a single engine.

The simulator tips and sways on hydraulic stilts to mimic the feel of flight and, while it can’t replicate the G-forces experienced in real aircraft, it does a good job of tricking your body and mind into believing you’re flying 7600 metres above sea level – the Q300’s maximum cruising altitude.

Once I reach what my co-pilot tells me is the correct altitude, he switches on the autopilot, which I take as my cue to kick back and drink some coffee. He quickly corrects me, telling me pilots work just as hard with the autopilot on as without.

Later, Captain David Morgan explains that the autopilot really just enables pilots to delegate. The autopilot handles the physical flying of the plane, freeing up the pilot to focus on flight management, situation awareness, and cabin crew.

“Air traffic control might tell you to turn left, climb to such and such, and do a certain speed,” he says. “If you’re hand-flying the aeroplane, it’s very hard to pat your stomach, rub your head and stand on one leg at the same time. Put the autopilot on and you get two of those things back straight away…. For almost all airlines nowadays, it’s less about hand-flying the aeroplane and more about managing the system that an aircraft has and using the autopilot to offload the pilot.”

We’re short on time and don’t have the training to handle it, so we skip the flight management stuff and, within a few short minutes, it’s time to turn the plane around and head back to base. I do, and it’s easy enough - I feel like I’m playing an ultra-expensive virtual reality game. I should point out that all I am responsible for here is the steering - my co-pilot is handling the rest.

Tilting the nose down to prepare for landing, I spot the plane wobbling worryingly from side to side and am certain we’re going to faceplant into the tarmac. With patient guidance from my co-pilot though, I manage to land without breaking anything or anyone, and feel a surprisingly real sense of accomplishment.

If I had crashed, of course, it wouldn’t have been that big a deal. Unlike in real life, this high-tech training device has a reset button, and the only harm it can cause is to your ego.

The co-pilot diplomatically awards each of us a six out of 10 for our efforts, but it’s clear he is also being gracious. We performed just a tiny fraction of the tasks a real airline pilot would carry out on a real flight - and imperfectly at that.

Still, it’s piqued my interest enough to consider forking out for Microsoft’s Flight Simulator, the poor person’s version of Air New Zealand’s Canada-made machines. If I win Lotto, I might just have a go at getting a real pilot’s licence.