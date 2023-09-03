Expat Tales: New York is expensive, but it helped this Kiwi pay off his student loan

Expat Tales is a Stuff Travel series featuring Kiwis who’ve made new lives for themselves overseas. If you’d like to take part, email us at travel@stuff.co.nz

Elliot Martin feels like he’s living in a giant movie set in the Big Apple which, despite being ultra-expensive, is showing him the time of his life. Particularly since he paid off his student loan.

Where are you from?

I’m originally from Kumeū in West Auckland.

What inspired your move, and how long have you been there?

Watching movies as a kid, I always had a dream of moving to America. After I visited New York in 2019, I decided I would make it my mission to move here, no matter how lofty that goal seemed. I transferred within my company last year to the New York office in May 2022, and have been here for over a year.

What do you do there?

I’m a transportation engineer working at a global consultancy. Because I transferred within my company, I am still in the same job as I was when working in New Zealand.

What are the biggest advantages of living there?

As a twenty-something, there is so much to do in New York – much more than in New Zealand. There’s also more than eight million people living in New York, which means so many opportunities to make new friends and connections.

Because the cost of living in New York is so high, I get paid a lot more than when I was living in New Zealand doing the same job. I’ve quickly paid off my student loan and am now able to save some money on the side.

Supplied Elliot said he feels bad for visiting friends and family as the city is so expensive.

Any disadvantages?

There’s not a lot of nature here in the city, although I do live near Central Park, so I manage to see some nature. I would also say some administrative systems here are archaic, so it takes a while to get things like your driver’s licence or Social Security number.

Tipping is another thing to get your head around, as well as how to game the credit score system, which has a larger role in your life than it does in New Zealand.

How expensive is it compared to New Zealand?

A lot more. Everything from gym memberships (my one is currently US$300 (NZ$480) per month), rent (US$2,000 (NZ$3190 per month), to eating out at restaurants and concert tickets. I would say that visiting New York is much more expensive than living here though. The higher salary I get now is enough to cover everything, but when visiting in 2019, the prices were eye-watering. I feel bad for when my family or friends visit me here because it’s so expensive!

How much is a beer?

I don’t drink beer, but most bars have cocktails between US$15 and US$25 (NZ$24 and NZ$40), which is insane.

How do you spend your spare time?

I go to shows on Broadway, watch movies, go to concerts, and eat out at restaurants with my friends. Here you do something nearly every night after work, and it feels so different to New Zealand, where you’d only see your friends during the weekends. Also, there’s something really special about watching movies based in New York when you’re actually in New York.

Supplied Elliot and his running club mates enjoy drinks together after pounding the pavements.

I also am part of a running club where I met all my closest friends here – we meet every Wednesday for a fun run then go to get margaritas together.

What is the local delicacy and would you recommend it?

I wouldn’t say there’s a specific delicacy as much as there is an abundance of different foods and cultures here to whet your appetite. I guess Americans have burgers and Tex-Mex, but it’s nothing special.

Easiest way to get around?

The subway. I take it every day, and it costs US$2.75 (NZ$4.40) per trip.

What's the shopping like?

Amazing – especially online shopping. Things arrive the next day (thanks Amazon) and it’s all very quick and efficient. No more waiting for something to arrive in the post for a week, like in New Zealand.

Best after-dark activity?

Seeing a show (Broadway, concert or otherwise) or going clubbing. The nightlife here is great if you know where to go. There are some great spots in East Village and in Brooklyn. The comedy is great too, and I would recommend the Comedy Cellar.

Best time of year to visit?

Definitely not in the peak of summer – it’s over 30 degrees daily and you’d be a bucket of sweat when on the subway. I’d say spring (April) or fall (October) would be the best times.

What are the top three things you recommend visitors check out?

If you’re a tourist, definitely go up the Empire State Building, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, and other observation towers in the city. Visit a museum like the MoMA, Guggenheim or The Met, and bike around Central Park. Grabbing a bagel in Brooklyn is my go-to when hosting people in the city too.

Supplied Elliot on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Family and friends aside, what do you most miss about home?

I do miss the nature sometimes, and you do appreciate the quietness of New Zealand when you’re in a big city like this. That’s what is so great about New York though – it’s a city of abundance and there’s always something to do despite it being so noisy and go-go-go all the time.

For Kiwis looking to move there, which sectors are seeking fresh talent?

As an engineer working in a consultancy, I only have knowledge of some of the corporate sectors. I would say consultancy, marketing, engineering, and planning have plentiful jobs here in New York.

Anything in tech would be something to avoid – there’s always layoffs at companies like Google and Meta, and a few of my friends have been laid off recently, so be wary.

I would also note that it’s quite hard to obtain a visa here without a job first (my company got my L1B visa for me), so make sure to research visa options before deciding to move. Companies may not be willing to sponsor a new hire, and your best bet is asking your current company, if it’s global, to move you to the New York branch. It’s worth a shot if you want to move to America! They may even sponsor your green card, like mine is, so I can stay here for as long as I like.