Travel experts share their best advice for saving money

From $50 beachfront escapes to Bali bargains — here's where Kiwis can make their money go further in 2023 (video published January 2023).

While all signs point to the price of travel levelling off, it can still be an expensive exercise to hop around the world.

The consumers price index (CPI) launched last week showed that the price of international flights dropped by 11.9% since the March 2023 quarter.

It is forecast that the arrival of more American airlines in NZ will heat up the market and result in more competitive pricing in the Pacific.

Speaking with seasoned travellers who work in the industry, we uncovered five ways to save dollars and cents on and ahead of your next trip.

Do your research

My top travel tip for saving money is to research before you head away.

We see people on our tours who have worked out exactly where the best local markets, bakeries, bars, beaches and hole-in-the-wall joints are, so as soon as they have a free afternoon they go directly to those areas.

It can save you a lot of money if you know which areas are geared towards tourist wallets and which ones aren’t. - Louise Levesque, general manager brands, Costsaver

Use the right credit card

SUPPLIED Use credit cards that don’t have international transaction fees.

Currency conversions can be costly with the Kiwi dollar not going far in Europe/USA.

Booking and paying for your accommodation and activities in advance is a great way to reduce your on-the-ground costs.

Use credit cards that don’t have international transaction fees, one good option being our Flight Centre Mastercard. - Heidi Walker, general manager, Flight Centre New Zealand

Use a travel agent

Seeking advice from a travel agent is a top hack for valuable insights on budget-friendly travel periods.

The more you plan and book flights, accommodation, and local transport in advance the more you will save. Often public transport, like trains can be more cost-effective than car rentals.

Pack light to avoid extra baggage costs. For added savings, consider apartment-style accommodation with kitchen facilities, or for singles, ‘Pod’ style hotels. - Dalwyn Sinclair, joint managing director, House of Travel Upper Riccarton

Shop like a local

123rf Shop at local supermarkets and markets to save money.

Food can be a big contributor to on-the-ground costs.

Get accommodation with a kitchenette to prepare basic meals will save money, especially for those travelling with young children.

Pretend you are a local and shop for picnic foods from local supermarkets rather than dining out for every meal. - Kate Tawhai, travel expert, Travel Managers Group

Plan ahead

Business travellers are looking for ways to stretch their dollars.

A common mistake is people overspending because they booked close to the travel date. You're distracted with tasks by the time the booking is made, prices are up due to demand.

Travel management companies can help create a travel policy. - Angie Forsyth, general manager, Corporate Traveller

