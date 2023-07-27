Social media can still be a force for good in the travel industry

In Cuba, where press freedom is abysmally low, social media allows for new ideas, easy and frequent communication across borders.

Josh Martin is a London-based journalist who writes across business and travel topics.

OPINION: Think of her as an Italian “Karen”. She’s an outspoken, confrontational middle-aged woman with a bob haircut.

But instead of shooting to social media-fuelled infamy for low-key racism or demands to “speak to your manager,” this vocal do-gooder – real name Monica Poli – sounds like a one-woman mercenary army against pickpockets in Venice.

Armed with only a smartphone to record crimes and a catchphrase to alert tourists and locals alike, she’s gone viral. “Attenzione! Pickpockets! Attenzione! Borseggiatrici!” bellows the Modern Mercenary of Venice as her short videos focus in on the perpetrators caught in the act and then attempting to flee.

She often follows, drawing attention to their criminality and reminding tourists of its rampant existence in one of Europe’s tourism hot-spots.

Monica is actually part of a group of citizens that have actually been doing this for decades (with similar outfits in Rome, Milan and Barcelona), however it is their newly acquired TikTok and Instagram accounts that has blasted their message into the conscience of thousands more would-be visitors via Poli’s waterside wailing.

Hundreds of thousands of likes and follows on each video uploaded to social media are plentiful enough that I’m starting to recognise the faces of familiar culprits.

Now popping up on broadcast news channels and profiled by the New York Times, Italian Karen’s do-gooding ways have crossed into mainstream attention and remind us that social media and the grassroots sharing of messages can be a small but important force for good in the travel industry.

It’s only somewhat ironic that this has occurred in a location, Venice, so often referred to as a tourist trap made worse due to its overly saturated presence on social media.

In a completely different example, 5000 miles away in Havana, Cuba as we were parked up beside a concrete block adorned with Che Guevara imagery, scholar-turned-tour-guide Rafael rattled off a list of reasons how largely American and often-restricted social media companies were helping entrepreneurial Cubans improve their lot in a country where the heavy hand of the state is felt frequently.

What’s more, in a country where press freedom is abysmally low, social media allows for new ideas, easy and frequent communication across borders, informal trade links and ways to follow up and reminisce (and help plan return visits).

“Having data on SIM cards was like opening the flood gates,” said another guide Melvin on a mini-van ride out to Vinales, “the black market was already out there in the open, but now social media and the internet just means the genie is out of the bottle and change is setting in,” he explained in a day when he’d likely make equal his monthly teacher’s salary in one day of tourist tips.

It was true for some of the fellow tourists onboard, who said they booked last-minute using a VPN geo-blocker – these remain necessary for savvy travellers and locals alike, because everything from TikTok to Netflix is banned, while platforms such as Facebook and WhatApp have seen access disrupted since the Cuban telecoms network is state-owned too.

And both guides, despite living in a Communist state were acutely aware of the capitalist alchemy created when images, reviews and social media posts combine. As we careened around corners in Havana in a bright red Cadillac, Rafael reminded me of the imperfect but vital way that social media helps tourist and tourism company alike.

We focus on social media saturation, destinations being Instagram-famous and the dangers of oversaturated photos and overly hyped destinations, but it’s only when you’re confronted with the timewarp that is Cuba, which still remains half-reliant on fixers, street hustlers and strangers recommending “my friend can cook you dinner/teach you ramba/pilot your aircraft,” that you're thankful for the connectivity and commerce that social media brings.

Rafael explained “You booked this through Airbnb – others might do TripAdvisor or Facebook. But either way it gets us customers and makes life easier, you can read the reviews and know what you’re in for, good or bad.”

In Havana, like in Venice, social media can focus eyes and minds – and more eyes watching means bad actors can be called out when things go wrong; Attenzione!