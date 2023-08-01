Home and Away Kiwis: Meet the Kiwi rower living the American sports dream on her OE

Kiwi expat Grace Lewis after the NYC Marathon in 2022 (left) and pictured with her boyfriend Alex Noonan in front of the Rockefeller Tree.

Name: Grace Lewis

Age: 24

Background: Proudly from Cambridge! My mates and I capitalised on the central location, with road trips all over from Coromandel, to Taupō, the Hakarimatas, and of course the mighty ‘Tron. After a late start into rowing, the sport and Lake Karapiro quickly became my favourite place and main occupation. Now I’ve swapped the oar for a mic, and in between producing my podcast (Tall Poppy Talk) I work as an Account Executive in Jersey City. I’m also chasing the Six Major marathons, next up Chicago in October.

Why did you leave NZ?

Rowing. After a brief stint at AUT, then Waikato Uni, I took up a scholarship opportunity to row D1 athletics at Rutgers University. Initially, it was a 2.5 year commitment to earn my bachelor’s degree. Due to the pandemic, I stayed an additional year and completed my master’s in political science. The ‘OE’ return date is TBD.

What has been better than expected?

The sporting culture. It really took me by surprise just how ‘keen’ people are on their affiliated sports teams and events. Tailgating, parades, viewing-parties, and all sorts. It makes any time of the year feel like an occasion, with reason to support and celebrate some series or tournament. There is a super positive buzz for all levels of sport, from a casual 5k to the full-on NYC marathon or MBA final. College athletics offered me a unique experience to engage with top-tier sportspeople and facilities close-up.

What has been more challenging than you anticipated?

The paperwork and pre-recorded helplines. Visas, licences, tenancy agreements, even gym memberships, it all requires a lot of paperwork and processing time. Having patience continues to be a challenge for me, but I’m working on it! I miss getting a real person on the phone when you have a query, instead of an automated machine that struggles with the Kiwi-accent.

Supplied Lewis (centre front) with her fellow Rutgers University athlete awards teammates (l-r) Femke Paulus, Ariel Chen Lanoff, Ella Toa and Tanisha Franke.

What does your average grocery shop cost?

Each week I go to the supermarket two to three times, grabbing only a couple of days’ worth of veggies, porridge, and plant-based proteins. The total of each visit probably coming to US$20-25 – approx $70 (NZ$114) a week. I live nearby heaps of epic food options and am known to frequent either a Raman or Mexican spot often.

What about renting/buying a place to live?

I live with two flatmates, in a three-bedroom three-story townhouse with a porch. We split rent, and I pay US$1167 (NZ$1893) per month. Jersey City is about 2-3 miles (3.2 to 4.8km) from Times Square, or a 20min subway under the Hudson.

What are the most and least expensive things about life in your new country?

Entertainment and activities are fairly affordable, for example the Comedy Cellar Saturday tickets go for $25 ($40) with wicked 4-5 comedian line-ups. Same-day sales for Broadway tickets get as low as $20-30. Things start to get expensive if you’re looking for NZ-quality food, or good coffee, and you pay for the privilege of ‘ethical’ food sources (ie, free-range).

Supplied Grace and her mum Pauline Lewis on Marathon Monday in NYC, November 2022.

Are there any big culture differences between NZ and the US?

Heaps! In particular, something that really fascinated me early on was the American way of praising others and themselves. They’re quick to self-endorse and promote their accomplishments, which conflicts with our humble Kiwi ways. I’ve grown more inquisitive of this pride which is what led me to make my podcast Tall Poppy Talk. I wanted to address Tall Poppy Syndrome in NZ, with the goal of channelling the extroverted American style of celebrating success.

What tips do you have for Kiwis visiting NY?

Wear comfy shoes because there is a lot of walking! Capitalise on the wait staff at restaurants, they often have handy insights into the city (because they want your tip) and will be more likely to have a decent yarn.

What do you miss about New Zealand?

While the beach or Karapiro sounds absolutely ideal, I find myself currently missing a carton of hot chips on a rainy Waikato Saturday. I’d love to hang with my sister, Paige, and provide our commentary on whatever sports game is on. I miss the people and the space!

What would entice you back to New Zealand?

Heading abroad came from a pull, not a push, factor to explore and experience other ways of life. My home is always NZ Aotearoa, and I’ll come back when I’ve had my dose of overseas exploration. I’m always keeping an eye out for opportunities in broadcasting back home too.