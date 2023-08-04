Kaitoke, Great Barrier Island: Is this Auckland's most underrated winter beach?

If I wasn’t wearing a puffer jacket, it wouldn’t be too much of a tax on my admittedly sometimes overactive imagination to make believe I was in Hawaii.

To my left is a long stretch of fine white sand watched over by a jagged, jade-coloured mountain range. To my left a heart-shaped ‘mermaid pool’ seemingly tailor-made for a bikini-clad influencer to pose for envy-inducing photos in. Straight ahead, a calm, clear stretch of the Pacific extending out towards Fiji, Tonga, Samoa and, yes, Hawaii.

But what startles me most is that, despite falling within the same region as New Zealand’s biggest city, I have it all to myself on a sunny Saturday.

Just 90km northeast of central Auckland and a 30-minute flight away, Aotea/Great Barrier Island nonetheless feels like it could be half an ocean away.

On a recent winter weekend break, I encountered very few other people outside the shops and My Fat Puku café, and almost no one on the spectacular surf beaches. I say almost, as I did share Medlands Beach with a dog walker on a Friday evening, but at Kaitoke – the island’s longest beach – I felt like a freezing female Robinson Crusoe.

Auckland is blessed with enough beaches to please almost every kind of beach person, from the wave-battered black sands of the west coast to the more chilled white and golden versions of the east. I’ve visited dozens of them in the six years since I returned from overseas, but never have I found a deserted one that so perfectly conjures the idea of a paradisical South Pacific paradise.

Lorna Thornber/Stuff On a sunny winter weekend, I had Kaitoke Beach all to myself.

There’s plenty to keep you occupied too. Surfers come for the excellent beach breaks; the endangered brown teal and dotterel nest in dunes so extensive they can feel like a mini desert; and the soft, well-packed sand is perfect for walking and jogging. There is a glade of mature trees at the southern end perfect for picnicking under, and you can watch tiny planes flying in and out of the neighbouring airport.

Even in the height of summer, the beach’s remoteness and length mean you can always find at least a tennis court-sized patch of sand to call your own and, if your spirit calls for more solitude, you can walk or clamber across the rocks to Palmers Beach. Inaccessible by road, Palmers is also idyllic – it’s Kaitoke on a slightly smaller scale.

Visiting for the first time late on a Saturday afternoon, I thought I might have lucked out in finding it completely empty. But, returning for a walk the following morning, I lived out my Castaway fantasies once again.

Lorna Thornber/Stuff Kaitoke is one of several white-sand surf beaches on Great Barrier’s eastern shores – and in my opinion the best.

It’s telling that Kaitoke has just three reviews on TripAdvisor, compared to Piha’s 2890, Omaha's 1129, and Long Bay’s 1947.

All the reviews are five star too, with one describing it as “stunning” and another as “beautiful”, although the latter reviewer was wary of venturing into the water for fear of being pulled out to sea.

Medlands Beach, which has a larger cluster of houses behind it, is lovely too, and its mermaid pools are as photogenic as Kaitoke’s. But, for me, the higher visitor numbers and smaller scale make it slightly less spirit-lifting than Kaitoke.

While beach preferences are very personal – one man’s thrilling surf mecca is another’s nightmare of being caught in a rip brought to life – I can’t imagine many wouldn’t concede that Kaitoke is an outstanding stretch of sand.

Just be wary of sharks and stingrays if you swim or surf there in summer. After all, no one – and no beach – is perfect.