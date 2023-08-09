Oz or the Pacific? The UK or the US? Comparing the costs of overseas trips for Kiwi travellers

Will you head to Aussie or the Pacific Islands on your next overseas trip? Europe or the USA? Asia or South America?

For many, if not most, of us, cost is a huge factor when working out where to take a break. Figuring out which destinations offer the best value can be tough, with cheap flights not necessarily equating to cheap accommodation or prices when you get there.

Here, we pit popular destinations for Kiwi travellers against each other in an effort to uncover which are likely to put the most and least strain on your finances. Of course, a lot depends on where exactly you choose to holiday in each region and how fancy you require your accommodation to be, along with exchange rates and food and activity costs, so treat this as a starting point.

Australia v Pacific Islands

Australia and the Pacific Islands are two of the most popular destinations for New Zealanders, with 28% of respondents to a recent Stuff Travel poll saying they planned to head to the former on their next overseas trip and 15% to the latter.

Flight Centre New Zealand general manager Victoria Courtney said customers spend 52% more on average on holidays to the Islands, but this doesn’t necessarily mean those holidaying across the ditch are parting with less cash overall.

“For Australia, we are seeing apartment-style accommodation is more popular as they can save on food expenses by not always eating out. For the Pacific Islands, you usually have to pay more upfront, especially if you’re wanting an all-inclusive package incorporating flights, accommodation, drinks and food… But this means travellers in Australia are spending more on on-the-ground costs, which can be more expensive than paying in advance or upfront.”

Tourism and Events Queensland Queensland is particularly good value right now, largely thanks to the large number of hotel rooms and flights from NZ.

House of Travel Australia head, Julia Bozich, said Queensland presents particularly good value right now, largely because of the number of flights and hotel beds available.

“From January 1, 2023, the average airfare to Queensland was 20% less than to South Pacific destinations,” she said. “If you are booking and travelling within 60 days, the average airfare to Queensland is 25% cheaper than South Pacific destinations, and that difference just keeps increasing in Queensland’s favour the closer you book to departure date.”

Researching airfares on flight aggregator Skyscanner, we found it was often cheaper to fly to Australia than the Islands, with the lowest return fares to the former costing a couple of hundred dollars less than those to the latter.

Sydney was the cheapest destination to travel to in Australia in March 2024 with return flights from $327, while return flights to Melbourne and Brisbane were on a par at just under $500. Return flights to the Gold Coast started from $529, while those to ultra-remote Alice Springs topped $1000.

Starting from $559, return flights to Rarotonga were slightly higher than those to the Gold Coast, while those to Fiji and Samoa cost just under $700.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Rarotonga is among the cheapest Pacific Islands to fly to, but its accommodation can be expensive.

If you’re paying for accommodation separately, you’re likely to spend more in Australia than the Islands for digs of a similar standard, although prices vary widely in both.

As a guide, the average cost of Airbnb accommodation in Sydney in March was $482 a night at the time of writing, while Melbourne and the Gold Coast were on a par at about $460.

In Fiji, by contrast, accommodation cost an average $292 a night, and in Samoa a relatively cheap $204. Rarotonga was among the most expensive destinations in the Islands for accommodation with an average nightly rate of $316.

If you’re happy to stay in fairly average digs, you can pay much less in both Australia and the Islands. On Booking.com, the cheapest available three-star accommodation for a six-night stay for one person from March 10-16 2024, excluding dorm rooms, was $544 in Sydney, and $461 in the Gold Coast.

In the Pacific Islands, accommodation of the same standard over the same period started at $292 in Fiji, $476 in Samoa, and $636 in Rarotonga.

Supplied Just over a quarter of respondents to a recent Stuff Travel poll said they planned to spend their next overseas holiday in the UK, Ireland or Europe.

Europe v USA

The UK, Ireland and Europe proved the second most popular overseas destination in the Stuff Travel poll, which ran from June 1-30, with 26% of respondents saying they planned to spend their next holiday there. Eleven percent intended to visit the US or Canada.

Courtney said the UK, France and Italy are the travel agency’s most popular destinations in Europe, while California, Hawaii and New York are particularly popular the US.

Given the USA is closer to New Zealand than the UK, Ireland and Europe and you’re able to get there with a non-stop flight, it’s generally cheaper to head stateside. The recent increase in airlines flying between New Zealand and the US has also led to better fares.

Using Skyscanner, return flights to the cheapest destination in the USA (Honolulu) in March started from $920 return, while flights to the cheapest destination in Europe (London) cost about twice as much at $1882.

Paris was the only other European destination where return flights came in at less than $2000 – and then only just at $1934. Return flights to Barcelona, Milan and Dublin started from between $2099 and $2177, while flights to Lisbon cost upwards of $2700. Eastern Europe was more difficult – and generally expensive – to get to.

Supplied You can find relatively cheap places to stay in France – particularly if you head outside of Paris.

Los Angeles was the cheapest destination on the US mainland to travel to with return flights from $1217, followed by San Francisco with return flights from $1288. Flights to Houston, Las Vegas, Dallas, New York and Chicago sat between $1520 and $1594.

That said, you can generally expect to pay more for accommodation in the US than Europe.

The average cost of Airbnb accommodation in Europe in March was $232 a night compared to $379 in the US. Again though, prices vary hugely depending on where exactly you’re heading and how luxurious or otherwise your hotel or holiday rental is.

In the UK, a night’s accommodation cost an average $289, but jumped to $466 in London. Accommodation in France was significantly cheaper at an average $196 a night, while in Italy, Portugal and Greece you could expect to pay an average $230-240.

Across the Atlantic, Los Angeles and Honolulu proved particularly pricey, with accommodation costing an average $545 a night in the former and $591 in the latter – significantly more than the $417 in New York City. You’ll find cheaper digs in Houston, where the average nightly rate was $297.

Again, these are average rates only, so it’s possible to find much cheaper places to stay. On Booking.com, accommodation for one in the UK for the six nights between May 10 and May 16 started from $250, but you can up that to $476 if you’re visiting London. Accommodation in the US over the same period started from $288.

123rf Los Angeles is among the most popular destinations for Kiwis in the US.

In France, holiday apartments were available from just $11 for the six nights, and in Italy from $49. Over in Greece, accommodation started from a much higher $195.

In the States, accommodation in Los Angeles for the six nights started from $1128, and from $1042 in San Francisco and central New York City. Houston was nearly half the price with the six nights accommodation starting from $594.

USA v Canada

Courtney said Canada has spiked in popularity with Kiwis looking for a cheaper alternative to the US, with bookings up 29% year-on-year.

“Our data shows the average booking to Canada is roughly 20% cheaper than the US, with travellers booking further in advance.”

If you’re set on the US, swapping LA or New York for the likes of Washington DC or Philadelphia can help cut costs, she said, adding that both cities have lots of free attractions.

March flights to Vancouver were on a par with those to the mainland US on Skyscanner, with the cheapest return fares – to Vancouver – costing $1237 compared to Los Angeles’ $1217. Yellowknife was the second most budget-friendly destination to fly to in Canada with return fares from $2471, while flights to Toronto cost from $1742.

On average, Airbnb accommodation was slightly cheaper in Canada than in the USA in March – $316 a night compared to the USA’s $379. Toronto was cheaper to stay in than Vancouver with an average nightly rate of $279 compared to Vancouver’s $304.

Searching for the lowest rates for three-star accommodation in March on Booking.com, cheaper deals could be found in the US. Prices for the six nights in Canada started from $367 compared to the USA’s $288. But again, some cities are pricier than others.

Asia v Latin America

Asia, including India, is almost as popular with Kiwis as the Pacific Islands, with 14% of Stuff Travel poll respondents saying they planned to holiday there next. Just 2% said they intended to visit Central or South America or the Caribbean, but it’s certainly possible to have a cost-effective holiday there once you’ve forked out for the flights.

Courtney said Asia is experiencing “a real resurgence” among both business and leisure travellers, thanks in large part to several Asian airlines returning to New Zealand over the past year. South America is popular with solo travellers, but the limited flights have kept airfares high, she said.

Cory/Unsplash Bali has a reputation for being good-value, but it can be more expensive for accommodation than other parts of Southeast Asia.

March flights to Asia proved much cheaper than those to South America on Skyscanner, with the lowest return fare to the former costing less than half the price of the latter.

Bali emerged the cheapest destination to fly to in Asia, with return flights from $952. Singapore was next with return flights from $1091 followed by Thailand and Malaysia with flights from $1125 and $1182 respectively. The lowest priced flights to Vietnam and Tokyo were between $1200 and $1300, while return fares to India and China cost from around $1400.

The only Latin American destination with return fares under $2000 was Mexico with flights from $1938. It cost from $2207 to get to Chile and back, $2370 return to Brazil, and more than $2400 to and from Argentina.

In both Asia and Latin America, the price of accommodation varies hugely depending on location and quality. Some of the cheapest places to stay in Asia based on Airbnb average nightly rates were the Philippines at $97 a night, Mumbai at $101 a night, Vietnam at $105 a night, and Malaysia at $110 a night. Thailand came in at $179 a night, and Bali, Japan and Singapore were at the more expensive end of the spectrum with nightly rates of $285, $360 and $497 respectively.

In Latin America, Argentina and Brazil had the cheapest nightly rates at around $130. Mexico was a bit more expensive at $160 a night.

Using Booking.com, three-star digs in Thailand in March cost from just $62 in Thailand, $65 in Bali, and $81 in the Philippines, making Southeast Asia the cheapest of all regions looked at for accommodation. In East Asia, you can expect to pay more with prices in Japan, for example, starting from $152.

In Latin America, accommodation in Brazil for the six nights cost from $99 and in Argentina from $115. In Mexico, you’re looking at at least $157.