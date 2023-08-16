A love letter to the 'liquid Disneyland' that was the Waiwera hot pools

Waiwera's famed hot pools have been slowly deteriorating since they were abandoned in 2018.

Lorna Thornber is a travel journalist for Stuff.

OPINION: As a kid, a highlight of the annual family trip to Auckland to see the grandparents was a trip to the Waiwera hot pools.

Sure, we had a big pool complex in Gizzy, but the water was too cold to enter for most of the year, you couldn’t watch a movie while you wallowed, and there was only one water slide to scare yourself silly on.

For a kid from the East Coast, Waiwera was a liquid Disneyland – a chlorine- and sulphur-scented wonderland where people of all stripes – from the toddlers peeing in the shallows to the grannies “taking the waters” for their reputed therapeutic benefits – had, as my favourite “modern Stone Age family” might have put it, quite the gay old time. Back in the day, the place was a vibe.

Most of the two dozen or so pools were too hot on a summer’s day, but the temperature of the big family-friendly pool was always perfect – you put up with swallowing cupfuls of chlorine for the sheer pleasure of floating in its Fiji-warm waters.

And then there was the movie pool with its comfortingly cheesy G-rated flicks, the scalding adults-only spas we’d sneak into when we felt like dicing with danger, and the water slides I was shamefully too anxious to try until I was about 13.

As a teen though, they were the highlight. The Twister, which made you feel like you were slithering down a giant’s intestines before being ejected from its rear end. The bone-rattling abyss that was the Black Hole with its dazzling finale that felt like a kind of (water) rebirth...

Wikimedia Commons A 45-minute drive from Auckland CBD, the pools were popular for daytrips or as a stopover on trips up north.

Another bonus of the pools in those days: you didn’t have to wait until the warmer months to see your crush in their togs.

Having experienced the pools in their 90s and 2000s heyday, when they attracted up to 350,000 visitors a year, it’s only natural that I’m one of the many saddened by news of the final nail in their coffin. After a failed bid from a Russian billionaire to develop the dilapidated resort came to nothing, demolition crews started tearing down the shabby remnants on Monday morning.

Of course, the writing had been on the wall for a long time: they had been a cracked, crumbling, grimy graffitied wasteland for years.

Commenting on a Stuff video showcasing the abandoned pool complex, many former visitors described their demise as “heartbreaking”. “Tragic”, “sad” and “a bloody disgrace” also made an appearance.

DERELICT NZ Waiwera Thermal Resort has been derelict for years.

One person, who said his parents took him to the pools at least twice a year until about 2013, said “the drive out from Auckland to Waiwera was half the fun… I must have touched those elephants and tried to block the water coming out of their snouts so many times.”

Another described Waiwera as “the best place on earth in my eyes when I was young”, while another said was “worth the drive from Wellington”.

While there have been muddled plans to renovate and redevelop the pools over the years – landowners Urban Partners planned a $250m rehaul complete with a wellness spa, hotel complex and microbrewery –their razing marks the end of the road.

Urban Partners chief executive Greig Staples rightly described their demise as “the end of an era”.

Aotearoa’s only consolation: we have other cool outdoor pool complexes, and some pretty sweet water slides. None quite as old-school iconic as Waiwera though. Or am I seeing them through rose-tinted glasses?

