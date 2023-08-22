'Sometimes only Maccas will do': Our most unpopular travel opinions

It can be tough work being a proper traveller these days.

Unlike mere tourists, who shuffle from one hyped site to the next, fuelled by the same food they eat at home, real travellers hike or hitch through uncharted territory to “authentic” destinations which they don’t know are any good until they get there.

Here at Stuff Travel, we like to strike a balance. While we’re always up for an adventure to discover the next big thing, we’re also happy to chow down on nuggets at McDonald’s after standing in the inevitably lengthy queue for the Vatican.

You’ll find our most unpopular travel opinions below. Feel free to share yours in the comments.

I eat at Maccas overseas

My travels tend to revolve around food. I put a lot of effort into researching must-try dishes, and compiling hit lists of local restaurants.

Jeenah Moon/AP You could argue Ronald McDonald is a cultural icon. Here he is floating down New York City’s Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

But sometimes, only McDonald’s will do. Even in some of the world’s top foodie destinations, I have found myself beneath those ubiquitous golden arches.

In my defence, sometimes it’s because there are special menu items only available in that country that I’m keen to sample (Bulgogi Burger, anyone?). But in most cases, it’s because I’m tired, overwhelmed, and just craving a chicken nugget that looks and tastes pretty much the same as it does back home.

Of course, I’m not saying you should exclusively dine at global fast food chains while overseas. But there’s no shame in leaning into a little familiarity when you need it. That McMeal might just give you the energy you need to get back out there and have some more exotic experiences.

– Senior travel journalist Siobhan Downes

Touristy sites are the best

I’ve fought my way to the front of the scrum around the Trevi Fountain. Been herded like a cow to the milk shed through the halls of Versailles. Paid $15 for a hot chocolate at Angelina’s, and just about had an eye removed by a stranger’s elbow in an effort to get a good at look the Mona Lisa in the Louvre.

And while the crowds were annoying, I wouldn’t have felt I’d really visited the like of Rome or Paris without seeing their most touristy of sites.

While it’s true that some so-called “top” attractions are overrated – Hollywood and the diminutive statue of a little boy peeing into a Brussels fountain spring to mind – others are popular for good reason. Sure I’d have preferred to have been able to take in Versailles’ famed Hall of Mirrors without having my heels scraped by a horde of tail-gating strangers, but it’s the price that must be paid for visiting such well-known attractions these days.

Uncredited/AP Tourists scrambling to get a view – or photo – of the Mona Lisa at the Louvre.

Many of those who describe themselves as travellers as opposed to tourists bang on about getting off the beaten track in order to have an authentic experience. But top attractions often offer an insight into their country’s history and culture that can’t be matched: hence their time-tested universal appeal.

As for that $15 hot chocolate at legendary Parisian pâtisserie Angelina’s, I’ve been buying expensive chocolate bars in my attempts to recreate it ever since. An unachievable dream really. Drinking in its thick, bittersweet deliciousness in a belle epoque tearoom once frequented by Coco Chanel was a priceless experience. The queue outside was a justified testament to that.

– Travel journalist Lorna Thornber

It’s okay to recline your seat on a plane

As much as I hate it when the passenger in front of me abruptly reclines their chair early on in a long haul flight, ultimately I think it’s okay to lean back. Seat reclining is a hot debate with travellers often falling firmly in one camp or the other – recliners, and those who think reclining is an imposition on another’s personal space and rights.

Here’s the thing – you can’t expect someone to sit upright for a 12-hour flight. The seats are designed to recline. Everyone has paid for the seat they are in, and they’re entitled to use it the way it was designed.

123rf Stuff Travel’s Juliette Sivertsen reckons it’s perfectly fine to recline on a long-haul flight – as long as there’s no ‘abrupt pushback’.

Now, that doesn’t mean you can do whatever you want in your seat – please don’t drape long hair over the back of the headrest, or have your bare tootsies and toes encroaching on your neighbour’s space (who would want to go barefoot on a plane anyway?). A level of decorum and respect for the people around you is essential.

I don’t believe you need to politely tell the person behind you that you’re about to recline either. But I draw the line at the abrupt pushback that comes with no warning, resulting in the tray table impaling you in the stomach and your TV screen hitting your nose. You can recline, but please just make it gentle. And at least wait until it's ‘lights out’ when everyone is sleeping rather than in the first 30 minutes of the flight when we’re still lining up our movie playlist.

– Acting chief travel news director, Juliette Sivertsen

Plan as much as you can

Some of my worst travel experiences have arisen from making spontaneous decisions. Like the time I decided to cut loose from my group in favour of directionless exploring and ended up lost on the streets of Xi'an. I now turn up prepared with downloaded maps and some language basics.

Instead of seeing where the road will take me, I have learned that a little planning can go a long way and make your travel experience far more enjoyable. For me, it all starts with researching the best places to eat and drink. Ahead of a recent adventure in Europe I dropped pins on all the food vendors I wanted to visit. In turn, I knew exactly where I would be heading for lunch and there were never any concerns of wasting money on a subpar experience.

Knowing exactly where you're going and what you’re doing can ultimately save you money, and may even reduce your carbon footprint if you have a direct route.

– Travel publishing coordinator, Stephen Heard

What are your most unpopular travel opinions? Let us know in the comments below.