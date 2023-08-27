'Life became very simple very quickly': Former Kiwi zookeeper finds love and 'dream' life on remote Indonesian isle

Perhaps it was the years she’d spent confined to her home in her teens and early twenties that saw Carly Day empathise so strongly with caged orangutans on the Indonesian island of Sumatra that she decided to quit her dream job as a zookeeper and relocate there.

Day was a happy, high-achieving Auckland high school student when she first began suffering from exhaustion, muscle aches and brain fog so debilitating she missed months of school.

By the time she was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) at 16, she was so unwell she was forced to drop out and the following years merged into “one big depressing blur.

“During a period when I should have been dreaming of my future, moving out of home, going to university or going on an OE, I was at home in bed barely able to move,” the now-45-year-old said.

Things began to change when her mother suggested she foster cats from the SPCA to help give her a sense of purpose. A lifelong animal lover, she began to feel joy for the first time since she fell sick, and went on to complete a course in animal care and certificate in veterinary nursing by distance learning.

Going on to study captive wild animal management remotely, she surprised herself by scoring a coveted placement at Auckland Zoo.

Supplied One of the first things Carly noticed about her husband Agung was his awe of the natural world: "I would often see him crouched down taking a photo of a dragonfly or a flower or an enormous iridescent beetle with his phone.”

“The scary part was committing to one day a week of work experience at the zoo,” she said. “When I first started I had no faith in my body and really wasn’t sure if I could handle any kind of physical work.”

She also struggled with being around a lot of people, saying that, as an introvert, “my years of isolation from the world had ripped away my confidence, so I had a lot of social anxiety”.

Determined to learn as much as she could about the animals in her care, from rabbits to lions and orangutans, she gave the job her all, doing so well she was offered a permanent position looking after exotic birds.

“I feel so much relief that my body gave me that gift,” she said. “I don’t know what the key was to healing from CFS – whether a decade of rest and isolation was enough to allow my body to heal, or if a mixture of the different healing methods I tried over the years made the difference.”

Several years later, she moved to the zoo’s primate section, where she fell in love with the orangutans who ultimately changed her life.

Steffen B/Unsplash While she’d never thought of herself as intrepid, Carly decided helping out at the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme rescue centre was too good an opportunity to refuse.

“Because they are primarily solitary animals, they communicate and behave very differently from the more social primates,” she said. “(They) tend to be introverted and can be hard to read. It takes years to build any kind of relationship with an orangutan because overall, they don’t seek out companionship or connection. They are quite happy in their own little worlds.”

She soon came to think of them as “the Buddhas of the animal world”, saying “it's like they know all the secrets of life”.

When her manager asked if she'd like to accompany her to Sumatra to help out at an orangutan rehabilitation programme, her agoraphobia almost made her say no. But, determined not to let fear rob her of what she intuited would be a major opportunity, she soon found herself living and working in the Sumatran rainforest.

Helping to care for baby orangutans who had watched their mothers die and adults with injuries and illnesses that prevented them from returning to the wild, Day felt helpless for the first time in her more than a decade as a zookeeper, and began to doubt her vocation.

“Up until then, I had really believed that what we provided at the zoo was enough to satisfy their behavioural needs… But after visiting the rainforests of Sumatra, I realised there is no way we can provide even half of the richness of life that they would experience in the wild… When I went back to work, I began to feel extreme guilt every time I closed the service door at the end of the day, leaving them in their enclosures while I went out into the world to do as I pleased.”

Supplied Carly and Agung at Lake Toba, a large crater lake containing the lush Samosir island.

Day returned to Sumatra for work several times and took to holidaying on the only place on the island she could find information about online: Samosir, a Singapore-sized isle of rice paddies and pine forest at the heart of volcanic Lake Toba.

“My very best memories of Sumatra aren’t the big adventures, but the small moments,” she said. “The daily “baths” in the river alongside the rainforest. Washing my hair under a waterfall in the village. Spending days cruising around on my pink scooter discovering hidden treasures and smiling locals. Sleeping in the jungle with the incredible cacophony of insect life. Sitting by the river in the evening watching fireflies in the canopy…”

Returning to New Zealand after these trips, Day grew more and more disillusioned with her work at the zoo. So, after 12 years in the job, she took a sabbatical and returned to Sumatra to see if it was where she truly belonged.

“It was one of the scariest things I’ve ever done. I remember going into the bathroom in the airport and sobbing my eyes out – scared of the future, sad to leave the people I loved behind, and mourning the end of a career that had been my identity for such a long time.

“Within a few months, I knew there was no going back for me. I gave my notice, sold my car, sold everything out of storage except for one crate of memories, and began to settle into life in Sumatra.”

Supplied/Supplied Carly felt more at home and accepted in Sumatra than she had in New Zealand.

Joining an Australian friend’s jungle tour to the remote village of Tangkahan on the edge of the Gunung Leuser National Park, Day had such a good time she spent the next few years there.

Despite being the only foreigner in the village, she felt more at home and accepted than she had in New Zealand. Renting a room in a riverside guesthouse, she said the couple who ran it quickly became her second parents and “I instantly gained a few dozen “brothers” and “sisters”.

“Life became very simple, very quickly. I lived out of a suitcase but didn’t miss any of the things from my previous life. Days were spent relaxing by the river, exploring the jungle, and getting to know the locals. Evenings were often spent sitting around a table with a few guitars and singing songs.”

Her Australian friend had set up a programme to provide health care and sterilisations to cats and dogs in different villages, and Day soon got involved, riding a scooter for hours along bumpy roads with her little box of medical supplies on the back.

In Tangkahan, she became good friends with a local jungle guide named Agung after his puppy came down with a deadly virus and, while she wasn’t able to save the dog, both are grateful to him for bringing them together.

Laurentiu Morariu/Unsplash Sumatra’s lush landscapes and ultra-friendly people quickly endeared it to her.

They lived together in Tangkahan and then Bali and Gili Trawangan, where Day worked as an online content writer and Agung in a restaurant, before Day’s digestive issues became so severe they travelled to New Zealand to try to sort them out.

Covid-related travel restrictions prevented them from leaving for two years, but Day says it took her almost that long to recover. Their time in Aotearoa also cemented her view that it wasn’t where she wanted to live.

“For us, the quality of life in New Zealand is low. In order to afford rent, power and food, we would both have to work full-time just to make ends meet. No hope of owning a home, no hope of getting ahead. Just stuck in the machine getting by until we eventually retire.”

Now living on Samosir, the couple run a website designed to encourage people to visit Sumatra called exploringsumatra.com and an associated YouTube channel. They share a house overlooking the lake with six rescue cats and spend their free time “learning more about the Batak culture and just enjoying a life that would not be possible in New Zealand.

“In many ways, I always felt a little out of place in New Zealand, like I had been born in the wrong country,” Day said. “Discovering Sumatra was the missing piece of my puzzle. I love the weather, the people, the richness of the cultures and the incredible feeling of ‘aliveness’ that permeates every corner of the island. Sumatra has given me a life that I could only ever dream about, and I wake up every day grateful that I am privileged enough to call it home.”