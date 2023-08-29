Home and Away Kiwis: Life as a uni student in Europe comes with 'unmatched' travel freedom

Home and Away Kiwis is a Stuff Travel series finding out how New Zealand expats are finding their home abroad, compared to life in Aotearoa. If you’d like to be featured, email us at travel@stuff.co.nz

Name: Taine Rose

Age: 25

Background: I grew up in Cambridge, Waikato. I am in the middle of my bachelor’s degree in economics and management in Prague, Czech Republic at the Czech University of Life Sciences but I’m going to Cagliari in Italy for a one-year double degree exchange program. I also teach English to international students here in Prague. Before moving here I worked in New Zealand in various blue collar roles after high school and lived in Siberia, Russia as a church volunteer for a year and a half.

Why did you leave NZ?

After living in Russia and returning to New Zealand during Covid lockdowns, I decided I wanted to see more of the world and travel before I lost the motivation and freedom to do so. I didn't want to postpone that until after I had completed tertiary education, so decided to combine study and travel by moving to a location that is very central and reasonably cheap to live in – the Czech Republic.

My degree costs €800 (NZ$1456) a year, and the exchange program provides a €600 (NZ$1092) a month scholarship for living costs.

What has been better than expected?

The freedom and ease of travelling is really unmatched. If I want to drive or catch a train to Germany, Austria, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia or a number of other countries for the weekend, it is really easy. This weekend for example I will be going to Nysa, Poland to play in an AFL tournament and then spend the weekend in Wroclaw – a beautiful city with rich history and cheap accomodation.

What has been more challenging than you anticipated?

In the beginning it can be a little difficult to get your feet on the ground as you don't have the support network you have in your home country. Often I find myself in need of some help that being at home would be simple to organise, but here finding somebody cheap to fulfil a task can be a longer process. For example, I'm trying to find an accountant at the moment who won't charge me an arm and a leg to do my tax return, whereas at home my accountant would do it for free most likely as we have known each other all my life.

What does your average grocery shop cost?

It's hard to say as most often we will do a few shops throughout the week planning only a few meals at a time. But they usually will be around 20 euros ($36) 2–3 times a week. So a total of €40-€60 ($72-$109).

What about renting/buying a place to live?

Our 40m2 studio apartment for my partner Valeria and me, which is one tram stop from the main train station and three tram stops from the main street, costs €850 ($1547) a month.

What are the most affordable and expensive things about living in the Czech Republic?

Public transport for students is very reasonably priced. At only €5.40 euros a month, you can get anywhere in the city within 30 minutes as it operates very efficiently and reliably. Not that I would know from experience, but beer only costs €2 ($3.64) for half a litre at most bars.

They say the Czech Republic is one of the cheaper EU countries to live in, but with inflation things have been getting more expensive lately.

Supplied Taine Rose, Valeria, and Rose’s parents on their visit to Europe to see their son.

Are there any big culture differences between NZ and Europe?

Yes, New Zealand has more of an open and ‘she'll be right’ kind of attitude. People are kind here, but usually only once you get to know them. Although this could just be the big city life. It's possible Auckland has the same atmosphere. I am only referring to my small-town upbringing being different. Also, history plays a bigger part in the culture here. All the streets and stations are named after famous Czech people and there are always public holidays for some independence day or commemoration of something.

What tips do you have for Kiwis visiting Prague?

Maybe if you can, try to spend more than two days so that you can actually see the veins of the city and not just the tourist locations that are overcrowded and expensive. There are plenty of great things to do that the locals and long-term residents enjoy, but are overlooked or unknown to people that fly in for one weekend for a stag do.

What do you miss about New Zealand?

Family being close and the ability to do a lot of outdoor activities that are affordable and easy. Being in a landlocked country has its downsides when the temperature gets hot and the lakes are not nearly as clean and beautiful as Lake Taupō or Mount Maunganui Beach.

What would entice you back to New Zealand?

New Zealand will always be a safe haven and a great location to return to and settle down for a late career or retirement. However, for now I am happy exploring and experiencing all this wonderful world has to offer.

