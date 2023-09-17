Expat Tales: The musician/tech whizz with his own record label in San Francisco

Andrew with sister Libby and her two suns in Marin, just across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.

A guitarist for Auckland punk band No Tag in the 80s, Andrew Boak now works in the tech sector in San Francisco, where he is also the acting president for the NZ American Association of San Francisco (aka SF Kiwis). Still involved in the music business, he puts on and plays at events on his regular visits to New Zealand.

Where are you from?

Takapuna, Auckland.

What inspired your move, and how long have you been there?

It was a music business opportunity. I was transferred from the London HQ, with a 10-year visa. I have now been here longer than I have lived in New Zealand – around 30 years. I now have a Green Card through Cathy, my wife of 25 years, who is a born and bred San Franciscan.

What do you do there?

General IT work – most recently for Apple. I also run a very small record label, and play in, and record, bands.

What are the biggest advantages of living there?

A larger population gives you much more retail/commercial choice, and allows fringe activities, like indie music, to thrive.

Supplied Andrew, his San Franciscan wife Cathy and the Golden Gate Bridge.

How expensive is it compared to New Zealand?

It’s slightly cheaper, especially petrol – again due to the size of the buying public.

How do you spend your spare time?

Playing, recording, or listening to music.

What is the local delicacy and would you recommend it?

Sourdough bread, and yes.

Easiest way to get around?

Public transport is pretty good, but driving is the best way as the whole Bay Area is pretty large, and petrol (gas) is cheap.

What's the shopping like?

Excellent – so much choice.

Supplied Andrew, Cathy and Sir Wayne Thomas “Buck” Shelford (second from left) at SF Kiwis’ 2019 Waitangi Day dinner.

Best after-dark activity?

Nightclubs and bars, especially those with bands or top DJs.

Best time of year to visit?

Right now. They always say that summer in SF doesn't start until September, and the weather has just started to behave that way.

What are the top three things you recommend visitors check out?

The Golden Gate Park arboretum, which has the largest collection of New Zealand native plants outside New Zealand. The Golden Gate Bridge, especially the lookout on the Marin side, and Amoeba Records, an insanely large record store houses in what used to be a ten pin bowling alley. Plus the general manager is a Kiwi too!

Family and friends aside, what do you most miss about home?

Way more open spaces and natural beauty (although there is plenty of nature in SF too...).