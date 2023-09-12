Home and Away Kiwis: We moved to Australia, paid off our mortgage and set our daughters up for their future

Home and Away Kiwis is a Stuff Travel series finding out how New Zealand expats are finding their home abroad, compared to life in Aotearoa. If you’d like to be featured, email us at travel@stuff.co.nz

Names: Viv and Andrew Arthur

Ages: 50 and 52

Background: Both grew up in Canterbury, Viv in Christchurch and Andrew in Rangiora. Andrew was farming at Fox Glacier when we met and Viv was working in hospitality. We have both lived in Fox Glacier, and farmed in Paerau (Central Otago) moving in to managing Caravan Parks in NZ at Glentanner Park Station, Aoraki Mount Cook, before moving to Australia.

We originally worked for a couple of privately owned properties when we first came over and then worked for G’Day Parks, who were wonderful as a corporate run business to learn the intricacies of working in our industry in Australia. We now manage Rawnsley Park Station a large accommodation resort, activities centre and restaurant in the Flinders Ranges South Australia.

Why did you leave NZ?

We decided to make the move to Australia as we were starting to look for a change. The accommodation industry which we loved working in was much bigger and gave us a lot more scope to see the country and grow our skills; also it was more financially beneficial. We have three daughters who would have all been at boarding school, so it was a big decision to move all of us away from a fairly settled life.

What has been better than expected?

The industry we work in is massive compared to NZ and we can move anywhere easily and source work for a good income and with very good working conditions. There is a huge potential to achieve anything you desire in Australia if you are willing to try anything and thing outside your comfort zone. We have been able to travel and explore a lot of different areas and have disposable income so we can live very comfortably.

We have had such great opportunities both from work and personally we would never have seen if we stayed in NZ. We have met so many wonderful people and have friends from all different walks of life , many different countries as well as the host of Kiwis we find along the way who are living away from home as we are. Our daughters have also been able to set themselves up for the future too.

Is there anything that has been more challenging than you anticipated? Sometimes earlier in our time here there was some bias towards Kiwis (thinking we were taking Aussie’s jobs). We all adapted our accents very quickly and avoid sheep jokes and specific words which Aussies like to parrot and make fun of. Mostly it has been a very rewarding experience shifting to Australia.

What does your average grocery shop cost?

For 2 of us $450 per fortnight.

What about renting/buying a place to live?

Renting was pretty good in the beginning with good housing reasonably priced. Recently this has increased hugely. We do own a house and have been able to pay off the mortgage on this quickly but also housing has good returns so we have been able to get ahead and have a good return on this investment for our future.

What are the most affordable and most expensive things about life in your new country?

Fuel and food are quite considerably cheaper as is entertainment (concerts, dining out). Other things are comparative to NZ pricing. Alcohol is cheaper in NZ than Australia and buying beer and wine in the supermarket.

Are there any big culture differences between NZ and Australia?

Not really any more. Both countries are so very multicultural now. As Kiwis in Australia there is not too much difference. New Zealanders do seem to be more aware of their history and as a whole seem to be more passionate about NZ and making sure visitors see the whole country through a local’s eyes. Australia is so vast there are millions of people who never really move out of their own backyard or experience other people’s cultures which makes a huge difference to how we see the world.

What tips do you have for Kiwis visiting?

Bring sunscreen and get used to flies. Learn how not to say deck, fish and chips and six…apparently those words are really funny. Make sure when a sheep joke gets thrown at you, you let them know there are more sheep in Australia than NZ. Grow a thick skin to everything else.

What do you miss about New Zealand?

Our families we left behind. The closeness of an ever-changing scenery. The ability to travel from one side of NZ to the other in a few hours. Clear water in the lakes and rivers. Lollies from Oamaru. Good custard Squares and bacon and egg pie. Buying beer and wine in the supermarket. And people who don’t take themselves too seriously!

What would entice you back to New Zealand?

We think about it often but at the moment we are fortunate to be paid well and are still in the earning phase of our lives, so we have to make the most of this otherwise we would be back in a heartbeat.

