The answers to some of the biggest airline 'mysteries' revealed

Some airline mysteries will forever go unsolved (how do you always manage to sit next to the person who wants to talk about their breakup/cat/travel disappointments every time, for example?).

Classic airline rules, however, are a little different in that no matter how mysterious they seem, there's a perfectly good explanation for them.

The next time you buckle in for a flight and wonder why it is you have to comply with the XYZ of getting from A to B, it pays to remember the following.

The rule: Secure tray tables and ensure seats are in the upright position

Takeoff and landing are not only the most critical phases of a flight but, according to a 2017 Boeing report which found 61% of fatal accidents between 2007 and 2016 occurred during these periods, it's also the most dangerous.

Should a need arise to evacuate the aircraft in an emergency while the plane is climbing or descending, the last thing you'll want is pesky obstructions – a rogue armrest catching your clothes or a reclined seat – slowing you down.

It's also worth noting that it's far more difficult to adopt a sudden brace position when you're reclining in your seat.

The rule: keeping the window shades up during takeoff and landing

Sure, it can be annoying to settle in for an inflight movie only to be blinded by the light, but there are several reasons why flight attendants are so insistent on keeping your window shades open during takeoff and landing.

Not only does it help flight crew keep an eye on conditions outside – particularly important if planning an evacuation – but flooding the aircraft with light improves visibility for all passengers.

Should the lights go out unexpectedly, your eyes will adjust to the environment far quicker than if you're sitting in window-shaded darkness. When it comes to mid-flight emergencies, every second counts.

The rule: stowing personal belongings under the seat in front

A lightweight handbag may not seem all that dangerous on its own, but when a plane is plummeting at high speeds, or hitting severe turbulence, it can easily turn into a missile which can seriously harm you or a fellow passenger if you’re hit with a corner of hardware, a loose item or even a buckle or metal-studded strap.

The rule: keeping phone on flight mode

Admittedly, there's little evidence of phone signals playing havoc with an aircraft's navigation instruments, but the airline industry still insists on this precautionary measure since signals generated from ground antennas can cause interference.

This one can be filed under “better safe than sorry”.

The rule: dimming cabin lights during take off and landing

Similar to keeping the window shades up, this is all about giving passengers' eyes a chance to adjust to the conditions should a situation arise where the plane needs to be evacuated.

If the power goes out or the cabin fills up with smoke, your eyes are already adjusted to the low lighting, making it easier to see emergency lights and the exit sign (it's always worth counting how many seats to your nearest exit, however, if you're unable to see).

Terrifying? Certainly, but it helps to remember that flying in a commercial aircraft is far safer than driving.

