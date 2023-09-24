Expat Tales: 'Every day is a hustle' for this NY-based Kiwi, but she's 'never looked back'

Gabrielle Tutheridge says you have ‘every conceivable opportunity on your doorstep’ in NYC.

Originally from Cambridge in the Waikato, Gabrielle Tutheridge has had to hustle her way to her dream lifestyle in the Big Apple. But she’s “never looked back”.

What inspired your move, and how long have you been there?

I’ve lived in New York City for over four-and-a-half years. The reason for the move is thatI received an incredible mentorship role at Play Rugby USA, a non-profit company helping underprivileged kids through the power of rugby. After finishing at this amazing organisation, I moved into the world of public relations and never looked back!

What do you do there?

I’m a communications specialist at a luxury spirits, wine, and Champagne strategic PR agency. So yes, I get to drink a lot of amazing cocktails, and work with incredible people and brands. One of my highlights this year was working with Keanu Reeves and Sofia Coppola for our 100th-year celebration of The House of Suntory.

Did you have to hustle to get where you are now?

Every day is a hustle in NYC. You constantly have to prove you are exactly where you are supposed to be, and simultaneously show you are consistently looking for ways to grow professionally and personally.

I networked my way into the job, and that’s my biggest tip to anyone interested in living and working in NYC. Don’t be afraid to grab coffee or meet someone for a workout class or a drink to discuss opportunities, or just learn more about a certain role or company.

Supplied Gabrielle said the disadvantages to living in NYC are its distance from NZ and how expensive it is.

What are the biggest advantages of living there?

Every opportunity is on your doorstep. I’m originally from a smaller town, so being able to get to anywhere you need to by train in under an hour, and having hot food, alcohol, groceries, or whatever you need to be delivered at the tap of your fingertips – it’s undeniably convenient.

Any disadvantages?

New York is away from New Zealand (shout out to Air New Zealand for the direct flights, though), so it’s hard being miles away from family and friends. But I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It’s also extremely expensive…

How expensive is it compared to New Zealand?

The price of groceries in New York is significantly lower than in New Zealand. Don’t get me started on how expensive the limes are in New Zealand over the summer. Overall, New York’s cost of living is significantly higher, including taxes, healthcare (crucial), tipping, transportation, gym, and eating and drinking out is very expensive. It’s tough to save!

How do you spend your spare time?

In the summer, I love taking walks in my neighbourhood around Prospect Park, boxing at my friend’s studio, going to Rockaway Beach, cruising farmer’s markets, going for hikes, and catching up with friends for cocktails and great food. In the winter, you’ll find me snowboarding upstate, going to the latest museum exhibit, or staying toasty inside with a good book.

Supplied Gabrielle enjoys boxing at her friend’s studio, Box St Fitness, in her spare time.

What is the local delicacy, and would you recommend it?

NYC is filled with every single cuisine you could possibly imagine, so it’s hard to pick the number one local delicacy. If you want to ball out, Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi has the most mouth-watering braised oxtails, The Nines is this gorgeous live piano bar with the best burgers, Dante West Village has phenomenal cocktails and even better food, and Keste has the most incredible gluten-free pizza you could ever imagine..

Easiest way to get around?

The subway is the easiest way to get from A to B. It’s now US$2.90 (NZ$4.90) a ride, so it racks up.

Best after-dark activity?

Going for a boogie with mates. I don’t have the best hot spots, but anywhere without a line, likely a dive bar, is where you will find me.

Best time of year to visit?

September and October – hands down. The leaves are changing and it’s still warm, so it’s easier to rack up the miles on foot and see all of the city, but cool enough in the mornings and nights, making it the perfect in-between. July and August humidity will make your skin melt off – you have been warned.

What are the top things you recommend visitors check out?

Start your day with a bagel caked with cream cheese and salmon. Make your way to the High Line in Hudson Yards and walk through to Chelsea Market for Los Tacos, or swing by Pastis for lunch if you are feeling fancy.

Continue your journey across to Little Island, and walk down the West Side Highway. Make your way across to Chinatown for some dumplings and then walk over the Brooklyn Bridge for sunset . Finish your evening at Cecconi’s in Brooklyn. For a nightcap, check out the 1 Hotel Rooftop for a gorgeous view of downtown Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty.

Supplied Gabrielle misses the scenery in NZ, but enjoys NY’s parks too.

Family and friends aside, what do you miss most about home?

There are so many things I miss about home, including my gorgeous golden retriever, Hudson.

I miss the absolute beauty and scenery that surrounds New Zealand. I grew up in the country, in a central part of the North Island, so I was only a drive away from black-sand beaches and phenomenal hikes.

I miss being so close to nature and the sea. I wish I had taken more time to appreciate it when I did live in New Zealand. I guess the saying reigns supreme – you never know what you’ve got until it’s gone!