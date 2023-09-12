New Zealand's best roadside honesty-box stalls

Road side stall holders and the products they sell for lots of different reasons.

One of the joys of road-tripping around New Zealand is being able to stock up on local goodies at roadside honesty-box stalls, some of which have proved so popular they’ve evolved into full-blown stores.

Amid the cost of living crisis, they can be a godsend, offering the likes of farm-fresh fruit and veggies (often organic), free-range eggs, honey and homemade jam at prices that put the supermarkets to shame.

Many have entered the digital age too, enabling customers to pay by bank transfer or using Kiwi app My Honesty Box.

While a few bad eggs make headlines for stealing from these small, typically family-run stalls, so far they’ve managed to stand the test of time, and long may they continue. Below are a few of our favourites. Feel free to share yours in the comments.

Kaitake Farm

This former kiwifruit orchard in the foothills of the Kaitake Ranges has diversified into organic veggies, and become quite the hit with commuters between Ōākura and New Plymouth.

Seasonal veggies grown on family land following organic principles are sold at the Beach Road Milk Co, which had already built a small shop to sell its fresh raw milk. The milk aside, everything at the shop is sold on an honesty-box basis, from refrigerated bags of salad greens to the likes of zucchini, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, spring onions, honey and homemade jam.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Using the My Honesty Box app to pay for produce at the Beach Road Milk Co.

No cash? No worries. Kaitake Farm was a catalyst for the My Honesty Box app, which enables users to pay online.

20 Beach Road, Ōmata, New Plymouth

Alpine Blooms Farm

Located in the Maungawera Valley between Hāwea and Wānaka, Vera Yakzhik specialises in unusual blooms you won’t find in most stores.

Her seasonal, sustainably produced bouquets can be found at Central Otago florists, supermarkets and gas stations and you can purchase them online, but she also runs a fresh flower stall on Camp Hill Road.

In spring, you can often pick up daffodils for about $10 for 10, along with tulips and peonies, while the summer months bring the likes of lilies, gladioli and dahlias. You can create your own bouquet with loose blooms or, for something more long-lasting, buy a small pot of flowers. On special occasions such as Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, you can find bunches of flowers from about $15 – if you get in quick.

20 Camp Hill Road, Albert Town

Olivia Caldwell Vera Yatzhik has said most people are honest when collecting their blooms from the gate.

YUM Granola

This award-winning cereal company sells its multiple varieties of granola online – from the cinnamon, hazelnut and coconut original to cacao- and coffee-flavoured versions – but has reinstated an honesty box in Nelson.

Customers order and pay by bank transfer before placing their containers inside a wooden box attached to the Red Art Gallery & Cafe. They’re sent an email when their orders are ready – usually by the following day.

Asking customers to bring their own containers helps the company cut down on plastic packaging, and pass on a sizeable discount. Made with organic ingredients, the granolas are grain-free, paleo-friendly and free of refined sugar.

Braden Fastier/Stuff YUM Granola reinstated its bring-your-own-container honesty box to help cut down on plastic packaging.

Clevedon Herbs & Produce

Everything grown at this family-run farm in rural Clevedon, about a 45-minute drive southeast of central Auckland, is either protected from pests with organic sprays or not sprayed at all.

The shipping container outside sells fresh lettuce and seedlings via the My Honesty Box app, and produce – and EFTPOS – are also available from 10am to 3pm on Wednesdays.

360 McNicol Road, Clevedon

Youngs Honesty Box

The Youngs have been drawing upon Mount Ruapehu’s organic soils and snow-melt water to grow top-tasting carrots and potatoes for three generations.

These days, Youngs Honesty Box sells all sorts of seasonal fruit and vegetables, from apples and avocados to broccoli, cauliflower, pumpkin, parsnip, beetroot and Brussels sprouts.

You’re likely to pay much less than at your local supermarket. Think a kilo of carrots for $3 or 10kg for $8, and 2.5kg of potatoes for $6.50. The cherry on top: The postcard-perfect view of Ruapehu.

6740 State Highway 4, RD6, Raetihi

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Brittany Morison of Tomtit farm with its honesty-box stall by the Front Paddock Cafe.

Tomtit Farm

This small Matangi market garden has a relatively high-tech roadside stall – it contains a fridge stocked with organic goodies such as salad greens, herbs and seasonal vegetables.

If you can’t make it to the farm, you can have a ‘harvest box’ delivered to your door if you live in the Matangi, Tamahere, Cambridge, Te Awamutu or Hamilton regions.

You might have to join the wait list though – the weekly boxes are so popular they sold out for the winter 2023 season.

165c Matangi Rd, Tamahere, Hamilton