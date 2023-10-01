Sony WF-1000XM5: These brilliant noise-cancelling earbuds are basically made for travel

REVIEW: The noise-cancelling technology is so good in these headphones I had to stop using them in a quiet office environment.

When asked a question or approached by a colleague I would either unknowingly give the cold shoulder or respond like a deer in the headlights. You can’t hear anything but the audio at hand. It’s like being front-row-centre of your own personal concert.

Of course, Sony already thought of a solution for my problem with its brand-new WF-1000XM5 wireless pop-in earbuds by incorporating a feature so you can still hear ambient noise like background chatter. All it takes is one simple tap on the left earbud to keep in tune with your surroundings.

Noisier environments like busy streets and public transport are where they really sing. It is possible to block out all distractions, from the low rumble of an engine to the high-pitched wailing of a baby, and fully immerse yourself in a soundtrack.

These are the fifth generation of Sony’s flagship wireless earbuds and they have been designed to provide an outstanding listening experience, right down to the smallest of details. By taking the earbuds out of your ears, the music stops. Pop them back in, and the music starts again. A sensor also knows when you are wearing one or both.

The cool features don’t stop there. You can also operate the earbuds by using head gestures, like nodding and shaking your head to receive or decline calls, or assign your own functions through the mobile app, which somehow knows if you’re sitting still or on the move.

The XM5s are basically made for travel. They are small, lightweight and provide up to eight hours of listening per charge. Storing them in the pocket-sized carry case gives you another 16 hours of juice. A range of different sized memory foam tips are supplied so they fit securely in the cradle of your ear canal and they prove comfortable over a long spell. One downside is that they are perhaps not stable enough for intense activities like running or climbing.

Audio geeks will be happy to know that they are compatible with LDAC, a form of technology supported by Android that enables the transmission of fuller sounding high-resolution audio. When using my phone’s stock wired earbuds in a plane or public transport, the volume is usually turned up to damaging levels, so it was a pleasant surprise to achieve comfortable listening in loud environments. They offer exceptional clarity and no shortage of volume. You certainly don't feel you are drilling your ear drums. $498, sony.co.nz