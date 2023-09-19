Home and Away Kiwis: I've been travelling the world for 20 years, but I still miss Marmite

Stuart Thomlinson, pictured with his son, lives in the province of Alava, in the Basque Country. His family spend most weekends somewhere near a mountain range.

Name: Stuart Thomlinson

Age: 45

Background: I grew up and lived in Dunedin until the age of 24. After finishing my studies I had a stint in Japan before settling in the UK where I worked in policy. A career break to sample the Basque Country in northern Spain (where my wife is from) eventually became a permanent home base we now share with our young son.

Why did you leave NZ?

I didn't really have a plan of action until a friend suggested an adventure in Japan. As I had never been on a plane before, I thought I might as well get that monkey off my back in style. I returned to NZ a year later at a bit of a loose end, when my sister made a throwaway comment about joining her in Scotland. I booked tickets immediately before she could reconsider and 20 years later I'm still on the road.

What has been better than expected in Spain?

Spain is primarily known for its Mediterranean beaches and warm water, vibrant cities, the food and wine on offer and a tonne of cultural experiences for all tastes. Those things are all great - but what struck me most in the north of Spain is just how green it is.

It's full of rivers, meadows, valleys, a spectacularly rugged coastline and most impressively, a 300km mountain range stretching east to west. Basque people are at their happiest in the mountains (preferably with a bike).

Supplied Thomlinson has been living in in northern Spain for the last decade but is often surprised at how green the landscape is, such as the Valles Pasiegos.

What has been more challenging than you anticipated?

Without doubt, languages (the Basque language and Spanish coexist alongside each other). Like many English speakers with no real experience of learning a new language, I thought sitting down with a textbook would do the trick, much like studying for maths or science. Or that I'd just somehow pick it up via osmosis. The reality has been bruising at times. Asking for an ice cream to be served in a cockroach was a real highlight.

Another thing I still haven't adapted to is the physical demands of sobremesa (literally 'over the table'). Essentially it's the time you spend chatting over coffee after a lunch or dinner. My wife's family can sit still for a couple of hours in not so comfortable chairs like they're La-Z-Boys while I take any opportunity to stretch my back, legs, loosen the neck muscles a little. Brutal.

What does your average grocery shop cost?

We spend around €150 ($275) a week.

What about renting/buying a house?

There isn't much of a renting culture in the Basque Country. A lot of people will live in only two or three houses during their lifetime; at home with mum and dad until they can afford a place of their own or buy a place with their partner. The concept of climbing the property ladder isn't a concept at all.

As for buying a house in Spain, an average residential property (commonly in an apartment block) costs about €150,000 (NZ$270,522). The average price of a new house is €250,000 (NZ$450,897_.

What are the most affordable and expensive things about life in Spain?

As a leading producer of fruit and vegetables in Europe, groceries are relatively cheap in Spain. I'm still reeling from paying $5 for a solitary green capsicum in NZ on my last visit (a pack of 3 here will cost around $3).

Fish and certain types of meat offer good value, as does alcohol. A quality bottle of Spanish wine can be snapped up for €6-7 euros ($11-12).

As for expensive items, people don't grumble too much but electricity is often a talking point, as is the cost of electronics. I also have it on good authority that furniture in Spain is mysteriously overpriced.

Are there any big culture differences compared to NZ?

The timetable is responsible for many of the cultural quirks here. Everything is at least two hours later than in NZ, whether it be lunch, dinner, bedtime or most critically school (which finishes at 5pm with a 2.5-hour lunch break). Families are therefore out en masse from 5pm to 8pm in parks, terrace bars and the neighbourhood plaza, when many NZ families are well on the way to getting the kids fed, bathed and in bed.

Supplied A restored caserio (housebarn/farmhouse) belonging to the family of Thomlinson’s wife. No-one knows it's exact origin, but it's around 500 years old and still has some of its original structure in place.

Another massive difference is the central importance of languages, not just from an academic or job prospect point of view but as a symbol of cultural expression, significance and pride.

A lot of kids here speak Spanish at home, go to a school where they are taught only in Basque and attend an English language academy after school. I speak to my son in English, my wife speaks to him in Basque but he typically replies to both of us in Spanish. It's weird but it's our normal.

What tips do you have for Kiwis visiting Spain?

Explore beyond what you find in the travel brochures. There are some incredibly beautiful mediaeval villages and towns that are criminally under-promoted.

If visiting the Basque Country, my advice would be to jump headfirst into any cultural event you stumble across. Basques are committed to preserving a whole host of traditions and celebrations that date back centuries. And visit a cider house, as Basques have been doing since the 11th century. You'll have the time of your life.

What do you miss about NZ?

Like all expats, you miss family, friends and the familiarity of what you've always known. I also miss the sense of togetherness and shared experience that supporting New Zealand sporting teams brings. Spain is a very divided country where people often feel more allegiance to their region than the nation as a whole (and not just in places like the Basque Country or Catalonia with a history of independence movements).

On a lighter note, Marmite. I'm fairly well travelled and have tried many a thing in tandem with butter and nothing comes close to marmite. British Marmite doesn't count. It should be ashamed to call itself Marmite.

What would entice you back to NZ?

For the foreseeable future the Basque Country is home but never say never. A few years ago a local newspaper listed the different nationalities represented in the city and New Zealand's count stood at 1. So I'm staying put until another Kiwi rides on into town and tries to muscle me out.

