The accommodation must-have that’ll save hundreds during a week away

Josh Martin is a London-based journalist who writes across business and travel topics.

OPINION: I’m that odd mix of tourist who wants to travel predominantly through their taste buds, but is also a frugal foodie.

I want to pick up recipe ideas and street food samples, not enormous restaurant bills. I want Michelin star food on a McDonald's budget.

Looking back on my receipts and card transactions from recent trips away there is a clear dominance of food and drink outlets among my most frequented holiday haunts. And, although there is an impromptu gelato stop here, a spontaneous mid-arvo beverage there, much of this hospitality-scene spending requires meticulous research.

Such dedication means it often far-outstrips the cost of getting to the destination, and even the nightly rate for accommodation. But, it needn’t be this way.

You could save hundreds of dollars during a two-week getaway, simply by insisting your hotel room, campervan or holiday rental has this feature: it’s far from a revolutionary idea, this accommodation must-have, given it’s a central part of your abode back home – a kitchen. At the very least a couple of hobs and some cookware.

Yes, I know, the runaway success of Airbnb (and before that, New Zealand’s own Bookabach) is in-part down to offering holidaymakers the means to easily make meals, but how many of us use it beyond it as a coffee and toast station, or take it a step further and insist our hotel rooms provide self-catering options?

No, me neither, most of the time. I take the lazier, more lavish route (it’s a holiday after all, I say, as my wallet whimpers helplessly). But fully embracing this means, in essence, you can reduce your meals out from a costly trifecta of breakfast, lunch and dinner, to maybe just one meal out and a coffee (or something stronger).

It sounds miserly, but having the option to cook at home – or even just make coffee and cereal to start the day, or a pre-siesta sarnie – means swerving the myriad of add-on charges, upsells, tips and temptations lurking at every edgy exposed-brick eatery or seaside seafood snack bar. These add up.

123RF Having meals out can add up especially when you factor in tipping .

Comparing recent summer holidays of Greece, Italy and the Balkans, my bank account suffered the least damage in the typically costlier Greek islands, simply because we had a working oven and the ability to whip up fresh fish, pasta and salads and dine al fresco, rather than have every meal in town (although there was still plenty of that too).

It’s also worth being wary of “cheaper” destinations, like Eastern Europe, Mexico, Thailand, Morocco or Bali, where endless days of having three meals out, street food eats, coffees, ice creams, cocktails, beers and weird hawker food experiences can add up.

And let’s not kid ourselves that every meal on holiday is sensational with exceptionally charming service. Often they’re overpriced and average. This way you can avoid mediocrity and have fewer, but hopefully better restaurant meals. Quality over quantity, right?

The underused holiday apartment kitchen is also a useful budget safety net, that you may find yourself relying on should you completely blow the budget or have bill shock in the early days of your trip. Homemade moussaka doesn’t sound so bad now, does it, moneybags?

It doesn’t mean you’re ignoring the culinary delights of the destination, far from it: It can be rather illuminating to go poking around the supermarket shelves and comparing everything to back home (“What, you mean three bags of groceries shouldn’t cost you $150?”)

What weird and wonderful things will you find in the aisles? Fresh produce markets practically guarantee local, in-season ingredients for meals and are tourist attractions in their own right that you might end up visiting anyway. Try out your Spanish/Italian/Arabic and see what you can whip up for lunch with the help of Google and YouTube.

