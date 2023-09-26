Home and Away Kiwis: I regret having a child overseas

Name: Sarah Winsnes

Age: 45 years old.

Background: I met my husband Björn in July 2001, and we were married three months later. We've been married for 22 years this October. When you know you know!

We have a wonderful 16-year-old trilingual daughter Isabella who has a perfect Kiwi accent – of which she is fiercely proud – despite never having lived there. She is currently in her first year of the very intensive International Baccalaureate Diploma programme, and has recently picked up fencing.

I say we live in Europe because we've moved around so much for my husband's work that we don't really identify with one European country in particular. Our daughter feels mostly French and Kiwi despite being half Swedish.

Why did you leave NZ?

We left New Zealand to give Europe a couple of years before settling permanently at home, but life happens and we never moved back.

Supplied Isabella speaks with a Kiwi accent despite never having lived in New Zealand.

What has been more challenging than you anticipated?

Having a child in a foreign country was probably the most difficult, in terms of regret at least. It's the one thing I would absolutely do over. She should have been born in New Zealand.

I'm not sure why it matters because she does have New Zealand citizenship by descent, but it's not the same. She is such a Kiwi despite growing up in Europe, and she deserved the privilege. And again, I know it legally doesn't mean anything, but it is just something I regret. It would have been lovely.

What does your average grocery shop cost?

Our weekly groceries in Sweden are about $300 to $350 for three people. It is much cheaper in Germany and France though. There we typically spend $150 to $200 per week. We don't eat out very often, so that covers everything.

What about renting/buying a house?

Buying housing in Germany has become expensive. In France, it is still affordable in the smaller towns and Sweden is getting expensive too, especially in Stockholm.

Supplied Sarah says Isabella is a real Kiwi, despite not having grown up in New Zealand.

What are the most affordable and most expensive things about life in Europe?

As a family, I find rail travel to be quite expensive. If you are travelling alone then it's okay. I see articles written about how cheap it is, and I think "that's not right". It is still far more economical and convenient for us to drive around Europe and that's a bit of a shame.

I think cultural activities are very cheap and accessible in Europe. For example, in France they have free museum access on the first Sunday of every month. Also, given Europe's long history there is such a richness of things to do and see. We stopped off in Hamelin for a coffee a few weeks ago and the town centre had a Pied Piper museum. It was so sweet.

Are there any big culture differences compared to NZ?

I'd say our sense of humour. Kiwis have a wonderful sense of humour and sometimes that flies over the heads of Europeans, especially the Swedish. Also our kindness. We are very kind and warm to people right off the bat and Europeans can be a bit, dare I say, cold at first, but they warm up eventually.

What tips do you have for Kiwis visiting Europe?

Don't buy petrol on the Autobahn – use your navigation system to drive off into a wee village and there you'll get a good price. And find out the basic vocabulary and culture differences of the countries you visit – don't be speaking Spanish in Portugal.

Supplied Isabella at her middle school graduation.

When I go to a gym in a new country I always ask the culture protocol. Germany wants you to always have a towel whereas Sweden wants you to change your shoes – that kind of thing. Oh, and if you're a young family, don't overlook French campsites. They are absolutely incredible!

What do you miss about NZ?

I miss literally everything about New Zealand! I'm always harping at my husband to move back, but he has a wonderful job with an excellent company that he loves to death so here we'll stay.

Really though, I miss my mum dreadfully. She's a wonderfully sage and charismatic person. People are just drawn to her. I miss her every single day.