Expat Tales: After living elsewhere, it's great to be in a safe place to raise kids

Cathy Hawker and her husband enjoy taking their kids to events around the city in their free time.

Cathy Hawker says Canada’s French-speaking Québec City is a great place to raise kids. But the harsh winters and lack of Marmite take some getting used to.

Where are you from?

I was born in Christchurch, but I lived in Te Anau, Dunedin, Franz Josef and Wānaka before I went back to Christchurch for uni.

What inspired your move, and how long have you been there?

My Canadian husband and I decided to move back to Canada so he could finish his Masters in Sports Management. We moved back in August of 2020. We have previously lived in Japan, the United Arab Emirates, and Brunei together.

What do you do there?

I’m the programme coordinator for a non-profit literacy organisation in Québec City. We offer services to the English-speaking population of Québec. I specifically work with children ages three and four, and people over 50.

What are the biggest advantages of living there?

After living abroad, it’s nice to be closer to family and for our kids to be able to grow up in a safe place. I’ve also been able to learn my third language here.

Supplied The couple lived in Japan and the Middle East before moving to Canada.

Any disadvantages?

While we are closer to my husband’s family, we’re further away from mine. It takes about 30 hours of travel to get back to New Zealand, so I feel the distance regularly.

How expensive is it compared to New Zealand?

I think it’s comparable to New Zealand for cost of living. We’re lucky that our rent is lower than the national average, but we still need two incomes to live comfortably.

How do you spend your spare time?

We like to spend time with our kids and enjoy taking them to different events around the city. We recently went to a Japanese festival.

Supplied Cathy works for a non-profit literacy organisation.

What is the local delicacy and would you recommend it?

Yes! It’s a dessert called tarte au sucre – or sugar pie in English. It’s delicious and commonly eaten in autumn.

Easiest way to get around?

By car for us, but the public transportation is pretty good also.

Best after-dark activity?

Sitting around a fireplace either indoors or out is popular. There is also nice walking around Old Québec. Watching Saturday night hockey as well. It depends on the season and what you’re interested in.

Supplied Sugar pie is a local delicacy.

Best time of year to visit?

Again, it depends on what you’re interested in. Either during the summer music festivals in early July or during the winter carnival in February.

What are the top three things you recommend visitors check out?

Château Frontenac, Île d’Orléans and Old Québec.

Family and friends aside, what do you most miss about home?

Easy access to Marmite and mild winters!