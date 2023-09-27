'Foot gate' fiasco: In defence of bare feet on flights

The offending foot on the McCaws' flight. I have a problem with its positioning, but not the foot itself.

Lorna Thornber is a Stuff travel journalist.

OPINION: I totally get why the McCaws were disturbed by the bare foot on their daughter’s arm rest on a recent flight to France.

And I completely understand why fans of All Blacks legend Richie McCaw and Black Sticks star Gemma McCaw were quick to commiserate when she shared a video on social media of the now infamous foot intruding on their personal space. Let’s just say the word ‘disgusting’ featured a lot.

But I think it’s a bit hypocritical for those of us from the Land of the Naked Feet to criticise those who opt to fly shoeless in general. Kiwis are renowned for going barefoot in what others consider inappropriate places. Why not mid-air too?

Perhaps it’s because I spent my early childhood in Gisborne at a time when kids’ soles were hardened by concrete pavements and prickles that I don’t think there’s anything wrong with removing your shoes on a flight.

On short flights, I rarely feel the need to de-shoe, but on long-haul flights it’s another story. It’s uncomfortable enough in the sardine can that is economy class without having to deal with your swelling tootsies threatening to burst the seams of your sneakers.

And when you’re wrapped in your blanket, trying to get at least a little bit of shut-eye, removing your shoes can make it easier to imagine you’re actually somewhere conducive to sleep. Like business class or a bed.

INSTAGRAM SCREENSHOT In a later post, Gemma McCaw revealed a flight attendant had stepped in to resolve the saga, saying ‘Update on the foot gate: hostess stepped in and asked her to kindly remove her foot from the seat. All is well.’

You could keep your socks on, of course, but it can get overly warm when you’re crammed into a confined space with countless other hot, sweaty humans. Keeping your socks on in such circumstances could make any smells more potent still.

If your feet are clean, odorless and remain within the confines of your seating space, then what’s the problem with baring them? If your fellow passengers don’t like the look of them, they can always turn back to their touchscreens.

I’m aware this is a controversial opinion. Shoe- and sock-free travellers frequently upset the internet when images are shared of their naked tootsies. Although it should be noted that many, if not most, of the so-called offenders are intruding into their seatmates’ territory, blocking the aisle, or doing something genuinely inappropriate for close public quarters like clipping their toenails or filing their heels.

The results of a recent Stuff Travel survey on flight etiquette suggest Kiwis largely tolerate fellow passengers removing their shoes in-flight – under one condition. Sixty-two percent of respondents thought it was fine to remove your shoes on a flight – as long as you kept your socks on. Just 15% thought it was acceptable to have bare feet.

It’s interesting to note that both Air New Zealand and Jetstar require passengers to wear footwear when boarding and disembarking, but neither explicitly state on their websites that footwear cannot be removed in-flight.

That said, Queenstown musician Peti Seiuli was wheelchaired off an Air New Zealand flight in 2011 after being told his bare feet were a safety hazard.

His connecting flight was held up while he tried to buy a pair of jandals in the Christchurch terminal, but he couldn’t find any big enough, so was wheeled back onto the plane, then off again in Wellington.

Of course, just because you can remove your shoes doesn’t necessarily mean you should.

Footwear can become a safety hazard if it intrudes into the aisle, particularly in the event of an emergency evacuation, and walking around the plane barefoot is probably not ultra-hygienic – especially when venturing into the loos (liquids on the floor can be difficult to identify).

As I see it, the best thing to do is to follow the rules and keep your footwear on while boarding and disembarking, and to respect your fellow passengers by only taking it off only if you’re sure neither it nor your feet will raise a stink.

Be careful not to let your feet stray into your seatmates’ space or the aisle, or so far under the seat in front of you that you wind up playing tootsies with the person seated there. And if you need to get up for any reason, put your shoes back on. Other than that, enjoy the freedom of being footloose and shoe-free.

Personally, I’ve seen far more offensive things on flights than the foot the McCaws publicly shamed – and even Gemma conceded it had a “lovely pedi colour”.

No, the foot’s owner should not have had it in the McCaw’s eldest daughter’s face. But if she’d have had it on the ground in front of her seat, or even curled up underneath her, that would have been perfectly fine by me.