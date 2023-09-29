'It's sad': Kiwi expat says it's easier to make friends in 'open' NZ than Australia

The Kiwi expat said conversations without alcohol in Australia were unlikely to be deep and meaningful.

A Kiwi in Australia has won widespread support after opening up about how difficult she has found it, as someone from an “open” and “connected” culture, to form meaningful friendships there.

The woman, who goes by the name ‘luckisoup’ on TikTok, shared a video in which she asked whether other expats from cultures where “there’s a lot more acceptance of being, like, openly emotional or having discussions about hard topics” could relate to the experience of struggling to forge deep connections in Australia.

Living in Western Australia with her partner, she said she had tried really hard to make friends and connect with people but, while everyone is friendly and polite, “the depth of connection they’re willing to have with you, it only goes so far.

“You can make a friendship, you can see them every other week, but unless there’s alcohol involved, like you’re not going to be having deep and meaningful conversations. That’s just how it’s felt with my experience of being here.”

She said she found it “quite shocking” having come from a culture “where everyone is quite open and shares quite a lot”. She also said there was more of a sense of community in New Zealand, whereas in Australia, “everyone is quite individualistic”.

She has also found that many friends in Australia are either unwilling or unable to make time for her.

“If I wanna see a friend, I have to book it weeks in advance because we have a friendship but we do not intertwine lives,” she said. “It’s not to say that they’re totally closed off to it – like, you can be an open person in these friendships. But it doesn’t seem as a whole, as a community, they are comfortable with being open. It’s very sad.”

The vast majority of the thousands of commenters on the video, which has been viewed more than 342,000 times, agreed with her – even the Australians.

“I’ve lived in Australia my whole life and wanted to leave so many times for this reason,” one person said. “The energy is locked up, especially in the cities.”

“Born in aus [Australia] and I totally understand,” another wrote. “I think this also ties in with tall poppy syndrome where we cannot let anyone stand out and be happy for them.”

“I’m an Aussie and come back from living OS [overseas],” a third person said. “I feel this, everyone doesn’t really value friendship, and it’s the lowest priority. It’s lonely moving home.”

Most fellow expats who commented also agreed with the poster’s sentiments.

One expat said they had been in Australia for four years and “all friendships feel vague and empty”, while another said most of their friends in Australia are other immigrants.

An expat from the UK said the only friends she had made in Australia were colleagues.

“People flake on commitments and vulnerability is a hard no,” she added.

A Brazilian expat, however, said she felt it was equally hard to make friends in New Zealand, adding that after almost 10 years in Australia, she has “deeper connections with certain nationalities”.

Another also said it is also hard to make friends in Aotearoa, saying friendships in both countries “are built when you’re young and if you miss that, you’re more of an acquaintance. Extremely hard to make friends in 20s/30.”