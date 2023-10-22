Expat Tales: Sun, sand and low-cost living, a Kiwi's new life in the Algarve

Jacqui Beer and her partner base themselves in the Algarve and spend the winters elsewhere.

What inspired your move, and how long have you been there?

Over five years ago, I met my partner in New Zealand, where he wasn’t able to spend more than six months, so we decided to buy a home in Europe as well.

We were originally going to spend six months in New Zealand and six months in Portugal, but at the moment we are happy living here year-round and spending the winter somewhere different each year.

What do you do there?

I’m retired, but spent a few years project managing the renovation of our home and several apartments for my daughter.

What are the biggest advantages of living there?

The biggest advantage is the weather, with 300-plus sunshine days a year. Also, the cost of living. You can live as cheaply or as expensively as you wish. Near us, a €10 (NZ$18) lunch includes bread and olives, grilled peri-peri chicken or sardines, chips, salad, a jug of (delicious) Portuguese wine, fruit, coffee and medronho (Portuguese fire water). Or you can choose a (pricey) Michelin restaurant.

It’s also the friendly Portuguese people, low crime and good quality of life.

Supplied The couple appreciate how affordable eating out can be.

Any disadvantages?

Learning the language is difficult, but it’s not impossible to get by with the little we know and the use of sign language. But in all the tourist areas, English is widely spoken.

If you live here, expect to wait in long queues at banks and government offices to get anything done.

How expensive is it compared to New Zealand?

Things like property rates and water bills are incredibly cheap here. There are a multitude of different supermarkets and farmers’ markets, so meat, cheese and vegetables can be really reasonable.

One of the things we have found quite expensive compared to the cost of everything else is playing golf, considering there are 35 golf courses in the Algarve!

How do you spend your spare time?

We have developed a really nice group of friends so there is never a shortage of invitations to lunches and dinners. Apart from socialising, there’s yoga, golf, gardening and lying by the pool!

Supplied/Supplied Spending time with friends by – or in – the pool is a favourite activity.

What is the local delicacy and would you recommend it?

The Portuguese are incredibly traditional with the food they eat and have a diet heavy in pork, chicken and seafood. In the early days, we were served a stew with pig’s ears, which we have now learnt to stay away from!

Easiest way to get around?

Your own transport is a must, unless you plan on staying on the coast where taxis and Ubers are plentiful.

Best after-dark activity?

All the cities, towns and villages have events on throughout the year and more often than not, especially in summer, these are held in the evening when it isn’t as hot. I’m sure during the year you could go to a different event across the Algarve a couple of nights each week.

Our favourite event is the medieval festival held in Silves over 10 nights in August. A feast for the eyes and the stomach!

Best time of year to visit?

May, June, September and October are good times to visit. It should be warm with only occasional rain. July and August are the busiest months for tourists, with many Portuguese on holiday here in the Algarve. With temperatures in the 30s, and increasingly now in the 40s, these two months are best avoided.

What are the top three things you recommend visitors check out?

Any of the multitude of sandy beaches and cliff walks with spectacular views of the coast.

Supplied/Supplied As happy as she is in Portugal, Jacqui misses the view of the harbour and bush from her home in NZ, and toasted Vogel’s bread with Marmite.

At the weekend, spend an afternoon at Club Nau on the beach in Ferragudo or Café Inglês beside the castle in Silves for some great food and live music.

Then spend a lazy Saturday morning strolling around the shops and the market that spills into the streets of Loulé.

Family and friends aside, what do you miss most about home?

I mostly miss the view of the harbour and bush from my home. Oh, and toasted Vogel’s with Marmite.