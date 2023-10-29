Expat Tales: Fruit is cheap and 'everyone looks out for each other' in Vanuatu

Expat Tales is a Stuff Travel series featuring Kiwis who’ve made new lives for themselves overseas. If you’d like to take part, email us at travel@stuff.co.nz

What inspired your move, and how long have you been there?

Last year I was at home on a rainy weekend and I got in touch with the Volunteer Service Abroad (VSA) team. The recruitment advisor asked “How do you feel about Vanuatu?”. From there, it all came together quite quickly.

I arrived in Vanuatu in mid-February – bang in the middle of cyclone season. Vanuatu has a reputation for forces of nature, and in the first three weeks here in Santo I experienced two cyclones and an earthquake.

Did it take long to settle in?

I live in Luganville, considered the “bright light” of the island of Espiritu Santo, but in comparison to Port Vila it’s a bit of a backwater. With one main street, it didn’t take me long to find my way around town. The things for sale at the local supermarket can be erratic, but on a good day they sell everything from eggs to tahini. I’ve learnt it pays to stock up when you see something you want, as it might be months before it pops up on the shelves again.

Upon arrival, I had a couple of weeks of Bislama lessons with our relentlessly positive Ni-Van teacher Gael to get me underway with the local language. Bislama is a still-evolving language which incorporates a mixture of vocabulary and grammar from local languages, English and French.

What do you do there?

I work at the South Pacific WWII Museum in Luganville as its museum promotions and archivist advisor. I’m working to improve the archival processes in the museum and provide educational opportunities to the schools.

In reality, I do a bit of everything, which has included creating resources for schools, bringing school groups through the museum and helping to pull together funding applications for the expansion of the museum.

I have just wrapped up a project through VSA which enabled us to provide school textbooks about WWII to some of the local primary and secondary schools – it was super rewarding to see the books arrive and distribute them!

Supplied A group of local women visit Miranda at the museum.

What are the biggest advantages of living there?

The people are lovely and there is a real feeling of community and everyone looking out for each other. My colleagues Lyn and Marina welcomed me warmly and presented me with an amazing orange dress in the local style.

There is an active volunteer scene, and we all support each other with regular catch-ups. Also, there are 14 national holidays yearly, so it feels like we are always celebrating something!

Any disadvantages?

There aren’t many street lights, and it is difficult to flag a taxi down after about 7pm.

How expensive is it compared to New Zealand?

The market is cheap for fruit and vegetables. For example, a pawpaw is about 150 vatu ($NZ2.10). They sell a lot of root vegetables, including my favourite, kumala, the local version of kūmara.

Supplied During a museum staff outing, remnants of an old wartime pontoon bridge that crossed the Renee River is discovered.

You can get things like cheese at the supermarket, but it’s more expensive than back home because it’s imported, mainly from Australia. You also have to be prepared to pay entry fees for popular beaches and blue holes, which feels a bit strange at first coming from New Zealand.

How do you spend your spare time?

I read a lot, including some Ann Cleeves, and I have the goal of reading all the Booker Prize-winning books. I’m over half way.

What is the local delicacy and would you recommend it?

I like simboro. There are different versions, but my favourite is made with grated taro, and wrapped up in leaves of island cabbage and boiled in coconut milk and ginger. All the peeling and grating is hard work, but it’s quite delicious straight from the pot.

Easiest way to get around?

The local taxis are dinky little cars imported from Korea. The drivers do their best, but the roads around Santo have a lot of pot-holes which really throw the cars around. Any trip around town is a set-price of 200 vatu (about $NZ2.80).

Best after-dark activity?

The local youth centre, NCYC, provides opportunities for youth who have dropped out of the school system here. Every couple of months or so they put on a “fun naet”, which is a sort of talent show which involves the youth doing boot dance (line dancing to country music), rock step (partnered dancing), hip hop, band, singing, Zumba, trapeze circus acts, the occasional fashion show and sometimes fire dancing.

It’s great fun and there is usually a good turnout from the Santo volunteers – currently numbering eight – from France, New Caledonia, Australia and New Zealand. It's free to attend, but runs on Vanuatu time. Check out the NCYC Facebook page if you are in town.

Best time of year to visit?

April to October is a little cooler.

What are the top three things you recommend visitors check out?

Nanda Blue Hole, up the East Coast, is a stunning blue, freshwater, very cold limestone sinkhole in the jungle full of fish that you can swim in. There are several blue holes, but this one is my favourite.

Supplied/Supplied Miranda with a selection of the books she helped select and buy for local school children to learn their island’s history.

Million Dollar Point is another must-see, particularly if you can arrange to visit at low tide. The Americans dumped millions of dollars of goods off the coast at the end of WWII – everything from jeeps to coke bottles. Today it’s an amazing place to dive or snorkel.

Those with diving qualifications can go further out into the channel to dive the SS President Coolidge – an American ship sunk by “friendly mines” in 1942 –one of the world’s most interesting and accessible dives. The South Pacific WWII Museum! We are located near the park in town and currently have an exhibition all about the SS President Coolidge. We also have recently acquired an American aircraft, which is displayed on our front porch.

Family and friends aside, what do you most miss about home?

I dream of a toasted poppyseed bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon and red onion. And my cat Gus.