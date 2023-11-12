Expat Tales: The cost of living in Spain is 'about a third of that in NZ'

Expat Tales is a Stuff Travel series featuring Kiwis who’ve made new lives for themselves overseas. If you’d like to take part, email us at travel@stuff.co.nz

What inspired your move, and how long have you been there?

Covid. During this awful period of enforced solitude and isolation, it was a time for reflection. I am an extroverted person who loves the company of others and socialising.

Many of my evenings in NZ were spent out and about. However, I would often wonder where everyone was after 9pm. The streets were empty and quiet. I spent a year in my early 20s living in Istanbul teaching English. For me travel does not mean ‘doing’ a country and ticking off a list of tourist sights, rather living amongst the local people in a community.

I decided on 2023, when the nest would be empty, and started Googling. “Come and teach English in Sunny Spain” read the job advertisement. Sun, sand and sea coupled with lashings of sangria sounded just the thing. With the added bonus of being able to visit many other countries in Europe whilst there. I arrived in the small seaside village of Santiago de la Ribera in Spain in October this year.

What do you do there?

Supplied Allison teaches English in a public primary school.

I teach English in a public primary school. It’s a government programme to provide all schools in Spain with a native-speaker of English. I am an assistant to the main teacher who is Spanish. The children are incredibly well-behaved and sweet.

What are the biggest advantages of living there?

As I live on the south coast of Spain it is undoubtedly the weather. It is usually sunny and hot with very little wind or rain and an average temperature in the high 20s during September and October.

The sea is 25C at the moment but as it is autumn very few Spaniards are swimming. What they call ‘winter’ is 15C until February, when the weather picks up again. March to June is beautiful but worryingly, temperatures can reach the high 40s in July and August.

Any disadvantages?

The Spanish bureaucracy is never-ending. To work as an English teacher here requires a visa obtained from one’s own country. This involved obtaining a medical check, a criminal check and a visit to the Spanish embassy. Once in Spain you need a local resident card and a Foreigner Identity card. These require a lot of form-filling which the Spanish are extremely pedantic about.

Hardly anyone speaks English here, however this is a good thing as I have to try to speak Spanish. I am learning quickly. The Spanish people are friendly and kind, and always keen to help with the language.

How expensive is it compared to NZ?

Overall the cost of living here is about a third of that in NZ. Living and food are cheap. Markets are full of fresh vegetables and there is a plentiful supply of fish. A meal in a restaurant, main course with wine would be $20. Recently advertised in the local paper, a three-bedroom house by the sea for 280,000 euros (NZ$400,000).

How do you spend your spare time here?

Supplied Allison Summerfield at her local tennis club.

School here finishes at 2pm. Then it is home for lunch. After that I usually go to the beach to relax and swim. There are many watersports available. I have joined the local tennis club and started Pilates. There is a group of teachers here so we try to meet up when we can. And an English pub around the corner for watching rugby.

What is the local delicacy and would you recommend it?

Definitely paella made with seafood or rabbit. Delicious! Lots of fresh bread and good coffee. Also marinara, which is bread topped with anchovies and, of course, olives. A popular drink is tinto de verano which is similar to sangria and made with cold red wine and soda.

Easiest way to get around?

Bike! This area is very flat with wide streets and lots of clearly marked bike lanes. Drivers are very considerate of cyclists and no-one wears a helmet except little kids.

What are the top three things you recommend visitors check out?

As this is a seaside town, the best activities are really during the day.The number one for visitors is going to the beach. Santiago de la Ribera is situated on the southeast coast of Spain with 4km of beach along the Mar Menor. This is actually a salty lagoon with the Mediterranean Sea on the other side.

Another thing for visitors is to visit the chiringuitos, which are little cafes/bars dotted along the beach.

The Spanish love to sit here eating tapas and drinking at 5pm. The third thing for visitors would be to visit Los Salinas which are the natural salt marshes towards the top end of the town. Here you can spot flamingos and have a mud bath at the same time.

Best time of year to visit?

According to the locals, not in July or August when there are lots of tourists and the temperature can reach 45C. September and October are lovely, also April and May.

Family and friends aside, what do you miss most about home?

I miss the Southern Alps with a fresh coat of snow. I have a photo with me that my father took to look at every day.