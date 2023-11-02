Can e-SIMs finally offer Kiwi travellers better mobile roaming options?

You can have multiple SIMS and more than one phone number all going through the same device at one time.

Josh Martin is a London-based journalist who writes across business and travel topics.

OPINION: Just this week I submitted an expense claim for an ill-judged work call between England and Australia, that lasted not even five minutes and added almost £17 ($35) to my personal mobile phone bill.

Other technology and other plans had failed so it felt both annoying and unavoidable. It’s not exactly a bank balance-breaker, but going through my phone bill line-by-line felt like a throwback to a different era – grievance-tinged nostalgia to a time when telecommunications companies and their international calling rates, or roaming rates, such was their hold over our communication out to the world or back home.

Yes, those award-winning Telecom meerkat ads paid for themselves, such were the calling rates to Australia and beyond.

Now, thankfully, we globetrotters are flush with communication apps, platforms and methods and the price we pay for the service is relatively cheap, when compared to the decades prior.

Facetime videos live from the Louvre on the free wi-fi means you can connect Paris to Paraparaumu in seconds at almost no cost if you are an expert free wi-fi sleuth.

If you’re less adept at the backpacker catchphrase of “Hey, what’s the wi-fi password?” you might be instead wracking up daily roaming charges for megabytes instead of minutes.

If this sounds like you, my inflated fee for a five-minute international phone call may pale in comparison to the inevitable bill shock awaiting you after landing back into New Zealand after an overseas trip.

If you’re looking to avoid such blood-pressure inducing activities, you have four options: the aforementioned wi-fi scrounger strategy, the digital detox where you roam without roaming, purchasing a local “tourist” SIM card in your host country (almost a necessity when doing intense itineraries in one or two destinations, but possibly of less value compared with a daily flat rate charged by your New Zealand phone company if you’re bouncing through multiple countries), or by using what’s known to the digital natives as eSIMs (embedded SIM cards).

Unlike the ever-shrinking physical SIM cards, eSIMs are embedded digitally into the latest smartphones and mean that you can have multiple SIMS and more than one phone number all going through the same device at one time.

For travellers, it could be a game-changer – or at least a serious time and money saver (for those fortunate enough to have the latest iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or Huawei or Oppo equivalent.

It means you won’t me like me in a queue in Hanoi, Havana or Tunis fidgeting with those paperclip-like wires to open your phone up to insert a foreign SIM that is rendered next-to-useless upon your journey’s end (with the hope that your permanent SIM hasn’t gone walkabout in the interim).

No, eSIM plans are plentiful, able to be purchased online and with the scan of a QR code become usable in your travel destination. Many big-name local operators (like Orange or Vodafone in Europe, AT&T in the US) should offer full-service connectivity (calls, SMS and data) via an eSIM package aimed at tourists, but better value options, are data-only options that last anywhere from seven days to one month.

In Europe, opting for these would still let you post photos, translate a phrase, Facetime, Skype or WhatsApp, monitor your spending and find your way back to the hotel on Google Maps with ease.

You probably can get away without a short-term foreign phone number as a growing number of restaurants, AirBnb hosts and tour guides increasingly do business over platforms like WhatsApp (this is most prevalent in developing countries, in my experience).

If you’re keen to snub your New Zealand telco provider and opt for a cheaper eSIM for your country-to-country connectivity it pays to plan ahead. Research it ahead of time (there are some great price comparison tools online, check their quotes against your NZ provider’s daily roaming charges – you’ll be surprised).

Buy your eSIM ahead of time, so you can purchase, set-up, scan the QR code and download the provider’s app all on a stable internet connection – not patchy airport arrivals hall wi-fi!

Then all that’s left to do is activate it once you’re at your destination and you can share, shout, socialise and schedule all for mere cents not dollars.