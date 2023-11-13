6 weeks to Christmas: Where Kiwis are heading this summer

Looking for somewhere off the beaten track to visit this summer? Look no further than Taranaki and Stewart Island. (Video first published November 3, 2022)

After our last rain-soaked summer, Kiwis are opting for overseas holidays in traditionally reliably sunny destinations this season, while the majority of those staying in New Zealand are hanging out for a classic Kiwi bach break by the beach, research shows.

Data provided to Stuff by travel agents six weeks out from Christmas shows that Australia’s east coast is the most popular choice for Kiwis heading overseas this summer.

The Gold Coast topped Booking.com’s list of the top 10 international destinations for Kiwis between November and January, followed by Sydney and Melbourne. Tokyo came in at number four, likely helped by the relatively weak yen making the Kiwi dollar go further.

Rarotonga emerged fifth most popular, with Singapore, Brisbane, Nadi, London and Bangkok also making the top 10.

Flight Centre New Zealand also reported strong interest in short-haul overseas breaks, with managing director Victoria Courtney saying Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne are the top-booked international destinations for the agency.

”In saying that, in the last three months we have seen a strong surge in bookings to the United States for our summer season, with bookings up 36% compared to the same time period last year.

Juliette Sivertsen/Stuff The Gold Coast is a popular destination for Kiwis this summer.

Increased competition between airlines flying between New Zealand and the US has seen return airfares to Los Angeles fall to around $1300, the lowest price seen since the pandemic started.

Courtney said Flight Centre had seen a particular uptake in families booking trips to Los Angeles this summer.

“A place like LA is a good destination with nice weather year-round. For couples, Fiji is the top destination outside of Australia, while for solo travellers, London is still the top pick, with young travellers starting their OEs in the new year.”

Overseas destinations trending for Kiwis on Airbnb for travel between November 1 and December 31, meanwhile, include Japan’s Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, New York’s The Bronx, Samoa’s Apia, Taiwan’s Taipei, Hong Kong, Austria’s Salzburg and Las Vegas.

On the domestic front, major cities and New Zealand’s adventure capital are seeing the most check-ins on Booking.com between November and January, with Auckland topping the online travel company’s list, followed by Queenstown, Wellington and Christchurch. Perennial holiday hot spots Taupō, Rotorua and Tauranga came in fifth, sixth and seventh places respectively, while Dunedin, Hanmer Springs and the Bay of Islands’ Paihia rounded out the top 10.

Booking.com spokesperson Todd Lacey said that, after what feels like three consecutive seasons of rain, “it’s no surprise to see that Kiwis are ready to embrace a summer season of travel”.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The traditional bach remains the summer holiday accomodation of choice for many Kiwis.

Airbnb reported strong interest in Wānaka, Lake Tekapo, Aoraki/Mt Cook, Northand’s Ōakura, the West Coast’s Haast, and the Bay of Plenty’s Ōmokoroa between November 1 and December 31, along with Masterton, Gisborne, Taranaki surf town Ōakura and the Far North’s Houhora.

A recent survey of 11,000 holiday homeowners and holiday seekers in the Asia-Pacific region, including 1000 Kiwis, found that the majority – 68% – of New Zealand holiday seekers want to stay in a traditional bach this summer.

Forty-four percent of Kiwi respondents to the survey, carried out by YouGov on behalf of Booking.com, said they were keen to stay in a cabin (participants could choose multiple options), while 23% were considering a tiny home or camping or glamping experience.

Beach access was more important to Kiwis than any other nationality surveyed, with 43% choosing it as an attribute that makes a holiday home uniquely Kiwi. Twenty-four percent said a truly New Zealand holiday home should have a large deck and outdoor furniture, while 14% said it should have a pool.

When searching for holiday accommodation, price is the most important factor for most Kiwis, with 76% including it as a reason they choose one place over another. Cleanliness and tidiness was the second-most important consideration, with 70% of respondents, who again could choose multiple options, selecting it.

If staying somewhere you’re made to feel welcome is important to you, you might like to consider the Wairarapa town of Carterton, perhaps best known for its Down Under version of Stonehenge.

About an hour from Wellington, Carterton, whose position along the Classic NZ Wine Trail makes it a good choice for fans of fermented grape juice, came in at number one on Airbnb’s recent list of ‘New Zealand’s most hospitable towns, cities and regions’, based on their percentage of five-star-rated listings on the site.

South Taranaki claimed second place, and the Waikato was well represented, with Waipa, South Waikato and Matamata-Piako rounding out the top five.

Selwyn in Canterbury was the first South Island destination to make the list, coming in at number six.