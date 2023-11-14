Two crucial things I’ll never travel overseas without doing

Every time I go overseas, I register with SafeTravel, run by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

I put in my travel details, an emergency contact, get a confirmation email back – and that’s usually where it all ends.

It’s the same with travel insurance – I pay a sum, then hope I never have to use the policy.

But the day I landed in Mexico on a long-awaited holiday last month, I got a fright to receive an email from SafeTravel for the first time in my life, forewarning of the potentially damaging Hurricane Norma forecast to hit one of the areas I was planning to travel to.

“This rainfall may produce flash and urban flooding, along with possible mudslides in areas of higher terrain.”

Within a week, I’d received four further emails, detailing a second, far more damaging and deadly storm as Hurricane Otis barrelled towards the Pacific coast of Mexico, with more warnings of heavy rain in the areas I was planning to visit. Two hurricanes in a week.

Thanks to the initial email regarding Hurricane Norma, my travel buddy and I were able to keep an eye on the situation and check our travel insurance policy in case we needed to change our plans.

Supplied The first email, warning of Hurricane Norma over Baja California.

The day before we were due to fly out to La Paz, we watched the news unfold from Baja California Sur, where towns and cities were flooded, airports were closed, and there were widespread powercuts and tourists struggling to leave the hurricane-hit areas. We also received a message from our Airbnb host in La Paz to say they had no electricity at our accommodation, and local authorities shared warnings on their social media accounts about the increased risks of dengue fever, cholera and malaria.

With the warning from SafeTravel, and the assurance of travel insurance, we changed our plans and travelled east to Yucatan, rather than to the Pacific coast. No hurricane-hit areas need more tourists to try and organise in the aftermath of a damaging storm.

Just a couple of days later, Hurricane Otis pummelled Acapulco on Mexico’s southern Pacific coast. The category five storm brought with it 265kmh winds causing catastrophic damage, killing at least 48 and leaving dozens more missing and injured, and thousands homeless.

As on-the-ground footage began to roll in, we saw the horrific and heartbreaking scenes of destruction the storm had left in its wake. According to The Guardian, the Mexican government estimates that the reconstruction will cost a total of 61b pesos (NZ$5.8b). It will take a long time for the Acapulco region to recover.

Felix Marquez/AP A man rides at a damaged zone in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco. (file photo).

Those who live in the region were given little notice to evacuate. The storm was initially predicted as category one, until it ramped up exponentially as it made landfall on October 25 to a category five hurricane, taking everyone – including forecasters – by surprise.

Sometimes you can’t escape disaster, and sometimes the warnings come too late – but if you are a traveller and you receive a warning that a potential disaster may unfold, then you have the information to make an informed decision about your travel plans.

That’s why registering with your government’s travel register each time you go overseas can help keep you away from potential danger, and avoid burdening local authorities with dealing with more stranded tourists in a disaster. Travel insurance then makes it easy to make changes to your travel plans, knowing you’ll be covered.

Hurricanes, typhoons and tropical cyclones cause massive destruction, and as we know all too well after Cyclone Gabrielle, can be deadly. Sometimes you can never be too careful.

Not everyone gets a choice when disaster hits – so if you do have an opportunity to avoid a potential disaster zone, then use that choice wisely.