Christmas gift guide: What to get the kid who's about to head off on their big overseas experience

Gifts for those about to set off on a big adventure need to be attractive and functional enough to justify their place in their luggage.

So your friend or whānau member is ditching you to go gallivanting around the globe? All that’s left for you to do really is wish them well and give them a good gift to remember you by.

While your budding explorer is bound to have to make sacrifices when deciding which items to stuff into their suitcase, they won’t leave your gift behind if it makes the long, and potentially stressful, journey easier.

From a travel backpack to last the distance to an ingenious bag for doing loads of laundry on the road, these are gifts your intrepid loved one won’t want to leave home without.

Packing cubes

When you’re cramming your life’s possessions into a single suitcase, every millimetre counts. Packing cubes make the job easier, and this well-reviewed seven-piece set from Kmart is a bargain at $19.

The three open mesh cubes – for tops, bottoms and underwear – enable you to see what’s inside, and there are four separate bags for skincare, toiletries, electronics and shoes.

Made from antimicrobial, odour-resistant material, they should ensure that, even after more than 24 hours of travel, your recipient’s stuff arrives smelling sweet as.

A quality carry-on travel backpack

As any seasoned traveller knows, a backpack beats a wheelie suitcase as a carry-on bag hands down - especially if you also have a big wheelie suitcase to check in.

An old school or uni bag is unlikely to be up to the job: Most are far too small and flimsy. The best travel backpacks, by contrast, are ultra-durable, waterproof and easy to organise, making them an excellent replacement for other luggage on shorter trips and a great companion bag on longer ones. The Cotopaxi Allpa 35-litre backpack, for example, is designed to withstand a lifetime of adventures.

The Cotopaxi, $441, has a clamshell design, which means it opens up like a suitcase. On the right side is a compartment big enough for two large packing cubes or half a suitcase worth of clothes. On the left, space for a medium-sized packing cube. Above this are two smaller pockets ideal for the likes of toiletries. It comes in several sizes, has a rain cover to keep your belongings dry, a laptop pocket with a padded bottom, and handles on four sides, making it easy to grab wherever you’ve stashed it.

For something smaller and New Zealand made, Honest Wolf’s The Backpack, $489, is an excellent option. Made with sustainably sourced materials, including New Zealand wool and leather, it’ll remind your recipient of home each time they empty it out with a map of Aotearoa on its cotton lining. There’s a padded laptop pocket, and detachable wet bag and, unlike the Cotopaxi Allpa, it has a water bottle holder.

If your recipient won’t like the idea of lugging a pack on their back for long periods, a trolley bag that converts into a backpack could be the answer. Kathmandu’s 50-litre Hybrid Trolley, $350 or $245 for members, is a lightweight bag that transforms into a backpack with the help of foldout backpack straps and a harness.

Portable washing machine

Perfect for those travelling light or without access to a washing machine, Vitals’ Portable Load Washer, $34.95, makes doing your laundry on the road easy. Simply put your dirty clothes in the eco-nylon bag with some water and washing powder and leave them to soak before giving them a shake, draining the water, and hanging them out to dry.

You can also blow air into the bag to store fragile items, or use it as a waterproof bag to store valuables. The Scrubba wash bag, described as the world’s smallest portable washing machine is a good alternative and costs about $75.

AeroPress Go Travel Coffee Maker

You can’t always rely on Airbnbs, hostels and cheap hotels for good coffee. Ensure your caffeine-dependent recipient is prepared with this dinky version of the original Aeropress, $69, which is just as good at churning out single servings of quality coffee.

Kathmandu puffer jacket

They’re so ubiquitous among Kiwi travellers, some might call them cliche, but who cares when they’re cosy, comfy and help your compatriots recognise you as one of their own. Filled with either down or synthetic insulation made from recycled polyester, New Zealand-made Kathmandu puffer jackets manage to be both warm and lightweight – a bonus on any expedition through cold climes. They come in a variety of styles, some of which you can pick up for under a hundy in a sale.

Twelve South AirFly Pro

Save your recipient from a long-haul movie marathon with tinny aeroplane headphones. Connecting the in-flight entertainment system to Bluetooth headphones, this adapter, available for $63 from Noel Leeming at the time of writing, is a game-changer for frequent, or just long-haul, flyers.

Passport wallet

The perfect passport holder is large enough to hold a passport and boarding pass without bending them, yet slim enough to slip into a well-stuffed bag. This one, from San Michelle, available for $29.99, fits the bill. Made with vegan PU leather, it also includes four card slots and space for two SIM cards.

Sheepskin slippers

If your loved one’s heading to the UK or somewhere equally chilly, they’ll appreciate the snuggly sense of home a pair of sheepskin slippers brings. Unlike bulky versions of old, Woolfi’s Suffolk slip-ons, $149, are sleek and lightweight, helping keep feet warm in winter and cool in summer. If your recipient would prefer something more heavy duty, The Sheepskin Factory’s Arctic Mid Calf Boots, $237, should do the trick.

Kiwi tee

Kiwis away from home for a while almost inevitably wind up homesick, so, even if your recipient isn’t particularly patriotic now, chances are they soon will be. Mr Vintage has a wide range of ‘Kiwi as’ t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, homeware and gifts, some in collaboration with Kiwi artists. We’re particular fans of the Handle the Jandal tee, on sale for $15.