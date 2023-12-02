Is the average Kiwi being priced out of holiday parks?

A summer break at a holiday park is as Kiwi as Pineapple Lumps and pavlova (you heard that right Australians), but the price of accommodation at some might make your eyes water.

While holiday parks are renowned for offering budget-friendly accommodation in unbeatable locations, staying at one can cost as much as a luxury hotel room.

At Lake Taupō Holiday Resort, guests pay up to $1350 a night, while those at Auckland’s Pākiri Beach Holiday Park can fork out more than $700 a night. Hahei Beach Resort in Coromandel charges up to $599 a night, and Motueka Top 10 Holiday Park, in Nelson-Tasman, up to $500, the Tourism New Zealand website shows. Many others around the motu have accommodation available in the $300 to $500 a night range.

Higher-priced options are usually apartments, baches, or ‘villas’ with multiple bedrooms, full kitchens and far more amenities than your standard park cabin.

The $1395 a night option at Lake Taupō Holiday Resort, which boasts hydroslides and a thermal swim-up cafe and bar, are architecturally designed villas with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a wine fridge, and a spa pool on the deck. And Pākiri Beach Holiday Park’s Luxury Lodge overlooks a long stretch of white sand with an adjoining self-contained studio and amenities including a fireplace, Smart TVs, and a large deck.

Holiday parks also offer cheaper cabins and campsites, the prices of which vary considerably. But one might wonder whether demand for more up-market options will leave less room for cheaper ones and push up prices for all.

Lake TaupoÂ¯ Holiday Resort Lake Taupō Holiday Resort's pool with swim-up bar.

Sarah Chant, founder of the popular New Zealand Travel Tips (NZTT) website and Facebook group, said she and her partner changed their minds about staying at a holiday park in Wānaka after learning they would have to pay more than $300 a night to sleep in a campground cabin.

“Instead, we booked an Airbnb that was much nicer and had better facilities for less than half that price.”

Tauranga NZTT member Cindy McNaught said “prices are even getting up there to take a caravan to the park”, adding that it can cost $70 to $100 for a powered site.

“We have been finding that the parks are getting more and more expensive each year. We joined the NZMCA (New Zealand Motor Caravan Association) as they have their own parks for $5 to $10 a night. Works out much cheaper for travelling the country.”

Another NZTT member said “some of the Top 10 units on the beachfront are seriously expensive and out of reach for the average New Zealand family, particularly at peak times.” And another said they had found unpowered holiday park tent sites could be more expensive than hostel dorm rooms.

Supplied Luxury two-bedroom apartments at Hanmer Springs Top 10 Holiday Park have a regular daily rate of $492.67.

However, others felt that self-contained cabins within the $140 to $185 range were fairly priced.

Holiday Parks New Zealand chief executive Fergus Brown said the higher-priced accommodation options reflect consumer demand.

“Parks throughout the country are working on the quality of the product that they provide. The simple reason is that it is a competitive world out there and consumers have many choices. In some cases, consumers are wanting a high-end apartment, but in other cases they are looking for basic cabin-style accommodation. Even the basic cabin must be good quality.”

Contemporary Kiwi campers expect more from holiday parks than their forebears, and parks are doing their best to accommodate, Brown said. These days, some parks are more like resorts, providing much more than a patch of grass or nearby natural body of water to keep guests entertained.

“We are seeing more holiday parks adding in year-round facilities such as heated pools, hot tubs and jumping pillows.”

Guests in all accommodation options arrive with multiple vehicles, including boats and jetskis, which can cause parks headaches given there is limited space, especially during peak periods when space is at a premium, Brown said. Visitors have also come to expect fast internet and to be able to charge multiple devices.

Demand for charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) has also increased and, while around 80 parks now offer them, a surfeit of EVs onsite can cause issues.

“What can cause serious problems is when visitors with an EV vehicle throw a cable out the window of a cabin to charge their vehicle,” Brown said. “In many cases this will overload the park's power supply and cause the park to lose power. If visitors have an EV they should check with the park before plugging it in.”

These additional park amenities don’t come cheap, potentially prompting parks to increase their prices to offset costs. Brown said pricing over the last few years has risen with inflation and, as many parks use a dynamic pricing model, it rises and falls with demand.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Holiday Parks New Zealand CEO Fergus Brown said holiday parks are “egalitarian with people from all walks of life enjoying their holiday together”.

But while holiday park visitors may be more high maintenance these days, Brown said people still come for the same reasons and the vibe hasn’t changed.

“Visitors, especially New Zealanders, love the atmosphere that a holiday park provides. Kids get to meet other kids and there is plenty of room for them to enjoy themselves… The holiday park experience, the interaction between guests and the fun safe relaxed atmosphere makes (them) popular with a wide range of guests.”

Brown described holiday parks as level playing fields, with people from all walks of life enjoying their holidays together. So why stay at one, over a luxury hotel if the price is on par?

“The space, the atmosphere, the other guests and the location,” Brown said.

Holiday parks will continue to cater to budget-conscious travellers, he added.

“We have accommodation ranging from unpowered tent sites through to luxury apartments. We provide accommodation for any budget.”

Where is your favourite holiday park and why? Let us know in the comments.