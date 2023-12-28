Six of the best small-town New Zealand stopovers for a summer roadie

Here you'll find amazing walks and great food — but most people simply drive on through.

Holidays aren’t for rushing from A to B. They’re for taking your sweet time and, if you’re on a road trip, that translates to stopping to savour the sometimes-unexpected delights of our small towns.

New Zealand’s highways are lined with towns that too many simply blink and miss, unaware they’re missing out on some of the best pies, ice creams, short walks and cultural attractions the country has to offer.

Here are some to explore when you next pass by. Trust us: You’ll arrive at your final destination feeling far more refreshed and less hangry than if you’d powered through.

Mangonui

It’s best known for its fish and chip shop, but there’s much more to the eastern gateway to the Far North than battered fish and fries.

Mangonui’s more than century-old buildings make it one of relatively few New Zealand towns to have character in spades. While some could do with a decent paint job, they’re undoubtedly photogenic – and home to some excellent cafés, restaurants and art and crafts shops.

A three-kilometre walk will take you past all 18 buildings – or you could just sit on the waterfront and admire the white-painted ones across the road as you wait for a table or takeaway at Mangonui Fish Shop. Or opt for the likes of sweet chilli fish or steamed mussels in green curry sauce at the Thai restaurant across the road.

Riwaka

Many who drive through Riwaka en route from Nelson to the Abel Tasman National Park or Golden Bay assume there’s little more to it than fields full of apples, pears, kiwifruit and hops.

Head towards the estuary though and you’ll find yourself in a hidden enclave of old boat houses and jetties that kids like to jump off when the weather’s warm.

Among the best pie stops in the top of the south, Little Dynamite won a gold award in Bakels 2016 Supreme Pie Awards for its Mapua-smoked warehou and tarakihi offering. Operating out of a pair of red shipping containers, it’s still going strong, also earning rave reviews for its coffee and scones.

Pop next door to Thomas Brothers for a fresh fruit ice cream, or head to Hop Federation or boutique vineyard and winery Riwaka River Estate to stock up on craft beer or award-winning Resurgence wines.

To stretch your legs, take a 10-minute detour to the Riwaka Resurgence on the fringes of Kahurangi National Park. A short bush track leads to a deep, clear pool surrounded by moss-covered marble rock, which even the scientific minds at the Department of Conservation reckon has a “fairyland quality”.

Paeroa

If you think the only thing worth pulling over for in Paeroa is the giant L&P bottle (and perhaps the public toilets), you’re missing out. This small Hauraki District town, which lies along SH2, boasts a strong contender for New Zealand’s best pies, and some of the best short walks you’ll find anywhere.

Providence Pantry’s pies aren’t cheap at $10.50, but their size and the quality of their ingredients – which are locally sourced and organic where possible – make them worth every cent.

To stretch your legs, head just north of town to the Karangahake Gorge with its network of walking trails. The “Windows Walk” winding its way through an old gold mining tunnel with “windows” overlooking the canyon and raging river below, is a highlight (just remember a torch).

Sheffield

Lying along the Great Alpine Highway linking Christchurch and the West Coast, this tiny town is best known for its top-notch pies.

About an hour from Christchurch – well-placed for tourists, day trippers, skiers and tradies alike – the Famous Sheffield Pie Shop has been filling bellies since the mid-1970s, with options including classics such as mince and cheese and more outré offerings such as lamb’s fry and bacon and venison and whisky relish.

If you have a sweet tooth, try a fruit pie or classic Kiwi slice. They have a sister store in Oxford too.

Thames

Think the gateway to the Coromandel is just an inconvenient traffic bottleneck en route to the beach? It’s high time you parked up and had a proper look around.

A long-time favourite with alternative lifestylers drawn to its bush-backed seaside setting and creative, eco-friendly vibe, Thames is becoming increasingly on trend. Its cafés, restaurants, artisan food stores and art galleries in particular leave many a visitor pleasantly surprised.

Head to restored historic bus depot The Depot in funky Grahamstown to sample some of the town’s best. Café Melbourne combines comfort food with inventive, internationally inspired fare and coffee easily as good as any you’ll find in its Australian namesake. The fish curry with Thai salad and coconut, lime and chilli sauce is a longstanding favourite.

To get the blood pumping, get on yer bike and hit the Hauraki Rail Trail or tackle a track in the Kauearanga Valley. Alternatively, downloadable walks through town will take you to its many historic sites, including the Thames Goldmining Experience, where you can don a hard hat and explore underground tunnels in what was once one of the richest mines in the area.

Fairlie

Come for the pies, stay for the art galleries, country walks, and lupin-filled llama farm.

Fairlie Bakehouse put the “Gateway to the Mackenzie Country” on the map for many and is still turning out some of New Zealand’s best pies after more than a decade. Opt for a classic filling such as mince and cheese or creamy free-range chicken, or the slightly posher-sounding salmon and bacon or pork belly with apple sauce and crackling.

The Fairlie River Walk (40 minutes one way) and Ōpihi Walkway (two hours one way) offer easy-going strolls along the willow-line Ōpihi River, while Burke Pass will take you to the golden tussock-covered country the region is famous for.

Alternatively, dangle a line into a nearby lake – Opuka, Tekapo, Alexandrina and McGregor are stuffed with salmon and trout in season (October to April).

In town, head to Fairlie Heritage Museum to see one of the biggest vintage carriage and wagon collections in the country – the carriage ride around the township is the Fairlie version of horse-and-cart rides in New York’s Central Park.

Other activity options include horse riding, mountain biking, gallery hopping, and tours of an alpaca and llama farm (filled with colourful lupins in late spring and early summer).