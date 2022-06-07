No, you don't need dedicated travel clothing and accessories

Juliette Sivertsen is the Travel News Director for Stuff.

OPINION: At 13, I embarked on my first ever long haul trip to Europe.

I had the full ‘Kiwi traveller’ kit. A black Kathmandu puffer jacket, cargo pants with zip off legs to turn into shorts, a giant scarf with a hidden passport pocket (hello being jabbed in the neck) and an insipid beige money belt.

I had taken all the advice from older relatives for a first-time traveller, such as keeping my money practically glued to my skin so I’d notice if someone was trying to pinch it. Or wearing baggy clothing with extra pockets for in-flight comfort while also being able to easily access everything you might need from the comfort of your trouser pockets. Unsurprisingly, this sort of advice has turned into a horror fashion show for New Zealand travellers for decades.

You don’t need technical clothing when all you’re doing is sitting on a plane for 12 hours. Shirts with mesh underarms for ventilation but no intention of hiking? Forget it. Travel sized toiletries? They just add more plastic into the environment. Do you really need a separate carry-case for your passport? And jackets with silly secret compartments turn outfits into uncomfortable bulk.

Then there are the absurd accessories such as the travel bra with more storage than an Ikea flat pack, a foot hammock to rest your tired tootsies on the back of the seat plane in front of you, or the horror-of-all-horrors Ostrich pillow.

Supplied Travel wallets and money belts are a bright flashing light that you are a tourist.

Twenty-odd years later from that first big international trip, I’m hardly the epitome of a style icon, but I find myself cringing at travellers wearing hiking gear in the city, vests with far too many compartments for anything other than fishing, and more recently, the dreadful reemergence of uni-colour sweatsuits in airports and on planes.

By all means pack your loungewear for relaxing and unwinding in the privacy of your hotel, but if it looks like pyjamas, it shouldn’t be seen in public, no matter how trendy the celebrities make try it. Just because you’re travelling, doesn’t mean you need to dress like a traveller.

On that note, a plane should also not look like a post-match locker room. Jandals are best kept for the beach, socks and sandals should be banned globally and if you’re wearing a singlet, be aware of who might be getting a whiff of your underarms when reaching for the overhead locker.

Don’t get me wrong - comfort is important on any flight, especially long-haul. And I’m not here to tell you that you can’t wear anything lycra. But you can wear comfy clothing while travelling without either looking like you’ve just stepped outside to collect the newspaper before your morning coffee, or as if you’re about to hike Kilimanjaro.

It’s time to stop wasting money on gimmicky travel fashion and accessories, especially those made from cheap materials in a sweatshop, which will no doubt end up in the landfill after a couple of brief holidays.

It’s also a safety tip: when you arrive at your final destination, the last thing anyone wants is to stand out like a tourist with your trackie dacks and a bumbag unless you want to be targeted by scammers and pickpockets.

Supplied Cargo pants are a fashion crime for travellers.

A general rule of thumb - if it's beige with zips or has more pockets than you can count on one hand, leave it behind.

Instead, opt for items that seamlessly work through your ‘travel’ and ‘home’ outfits. Choose breathable fabrics, preferably those made with organic and sustainable materials.

New Zealanders are not famous for their style, so perhaps it’s time to take a leaf from our more well-travelled European friends for inspiration. You won’t see a Parisian woman traipsing around the world in drop-crotch pants, or a bloke from Milan sightseeing with zip-off trousers and hiking boots.

Keep it simple, keep it sleek, keep it chic. And always wear deodorant.

What dedicated travel clothes or accessories are you guilty of purchasing? Tell us in the comments or email travel@stuff.co.nz