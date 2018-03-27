Orange snow blankets Eastern Europe, Sahara dust to blame

ITN Parts of eastern Europe have been turned orange after a rare meeting of snow from Siberia with dust blown over from the Sahara Desert in Africa. .

The photos and videos haven't been edited by the latest Instagram filter or otherwise digitally manipulated.

Orange-tinted snow did blanket parts of Eastern Europe on Friday (Saturday NZ Time) and over the weekend, creating eerie post-Apocalyptic scenes and baffling people from countries like Russia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Romania and Moldova, the BBC reported.

Documentation of the strange snow appeared all over social media, with some making jokes about "skiing on Mars," according to CNN.

SCREENGRAB/ITN Snow from Siberia has collided with dust-filled wind from the Sahara desert in Africa.

While orange snow seems unearthly, meteorologists said the phenomenon actually occurs about every five years and that this instance was caused by sand from storms in the Sahara Desert mixing with snow and rain, according to the BBC.

Unlike past occurrences, however, the concentrations of sand are much higher this time, with people even complaining of getting it in their mouths, the BBC reported.

ANDREY CHEPAKIN/AP Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia .

In a satellite image from NASA taken on Friday, the dust was visible as a light brown streak staining the white clouds above Eastern Europe, according to the Weather Channel.

Steven Keates, a meteorologist with the UK's National Weather Service, known as the Met Office, told the Independent that sand can spread once it reaches the upper levels of the atmosphere.

"Looking at satellite imagery from [NASA], it shows a lot of sand and dust in the atmosphere drifting across the Mediterranean," Keates said. "When it rains or snows, it drags down whatever is up there, if there is sand in the atmosphere."

Sahara or Siberia? Orange snow has been reported in eastern Europe and Russia. Saharan storms brought sand and dust across the Mediterranean, which mixed with the snow. This also turned skies an eerie shade of red across Cyprus pic.twitter.com/9LRrQCyC4S — Met Office (@metoffice) March 26, 2018

Meteorologists said conditions are expected to improve from Monday evening (Tuesday NZT) in the capital and from Wednesday in southern Greece and Crete.

