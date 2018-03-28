Air NZ launches first direct service between New Zealand and Chicago

123RF Anish Kapoor's Cloud Gate sculpture in Millennium Park.

Air New Zealand will introduce a non-stop service between Auckland and Chicago in November - New Zealand's first ever direct link to the third largest city in the US.

The airline will operate the new route three times a week from November 30, 2018 with its new configuration Boeing 787-Dreamliner aircraft.

The flight time will be about 15 hours there and just over 16 hours on the way back.

"We expect the addition of Chicago to our network to be an attractive option for Kiwis wanting to explore the city or head on to other North American destinations," says Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon.

READ MORE:

* A three-minute guide to Chicago

* Expat Tales: Chicago has vibrant international DNA

* 48 hours in Chicago

SUPPLIED Air New Zealand will operate the service with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

"As well as being great for travellers, this new route is good news for New Zealand, as we expect it to contribute around NZ$70 million annually to our economy and we know that more than 50 per cent of spending by US visitors to New Zealand is done outside of the main centres."

With codeshare partner United Airlines offering more flights out of Chicago's O'Hare International Airport than any other airline, there will be easy connections to some 100 destinations across the US, the carrier said.

Travel agencies expect the new route to be popular, have already witnessed an increase in the number of travellers to the US.

"The new route departing New Zealand to Chicago not only provides a great holiday destination but also alternative options for travellers heading to the East Coast of the United States or an easy stopover if going further afield to Europe," House of Travel commercial director Brent Thomas said.

"Kiwis are all about convenience when travelling and are very loyal to Air New Zealand as a national carrier and premium service airline."

The travel agency saw a dramatic lift in passenger numbers when Air New Zealand began flying to Houston in 2015, and expects to see the same uptake with the Chicago route, he said.

"Chicago is a city that has something for everyone; world-class museums and art galleries, Michelin-star restaurants, more than 250 theatres, amazing lakefront walks and bike lanes and an enthusiastic sporting culture. There is plenty to do and see during an extended stay or short break."

Flight Centre NZ general manager product, Sean Berenson, said the agency has seen an almost 10 per cent rise in the number of customers travelling to North America this year.

Travel to Chicago has increased by 35 per cent in the first three months of 2018, he said, adding that he expects the new route to stimulate more interest.

"The starting point for Route 66, Chicago, "The Jewel of the Midwest", is one of those unique cities that is as pretty on the inside as it is on the outside.

"We welcome the opening of new routes. Greater choice for our customers is always a good thing as we often see it drive competition - great news for travellers."

David Libeau, general manager of marketing at Helloworld, said Kiwis are in for a treat visiting the "beautiful" city.

"With stunning architecture and world-class shopping, dining, museums and galleries there is something here for everyone.

"A short trip out to Oak Park to visit the amazing homes designed by Frank Lloyd Wright is reason alone to visit this magnificent city."

- Stuff