Air New Zealand's fares to Seoul announced

Air New Zealand has released details of its new non-stop service between Auckland and Seoul, South Korea.

The route will operate three times a week from November 23 to Incheon International Airport. That will increase to five times a week during the peak holiday period from late December–mid-February.

Fares will be available from $649 one-way, and the flight will take around 12 hours northbound and just over 11 hours southbound.

JARRED WILLIAMSON/STUFF The route is the airline's 32nd international destination.

The airline will be using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet.

READ MORE:

* Air New Zealand announces sweeping changes including launch of new Seoul route

* Seoul, South Korea: Walking around the great City Wall

* Lonely Planet's Seoul: Where nonstop modernity meets centuries tranquility

The route is the airline's 32nd international destination.

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace said: "It's clear the new route is also going to be an important link for connecting the 40,000 Koreans living in New Zealand with friends and family back home as well as a convenient option for Korean visitors wanting to come and explore New Zealand."

NZ75

Auckland 1200

Seoul 1955

Mon, Thurs, Sat

(And Wed & Sun from 23 December – 22 February)

NZ76

Seoul 2145

Auckland 1255

Mon, Thurs, Sat

(And Wed & Sun from 23 December – 22 February)