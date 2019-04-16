Air New Zealand's fares to Seoul announced
Air New Zealand has released details of its new non-stop service between Auckland and Seoul, South Korea.
The route will operate three times a week from November 23 to Incheon International Airport. That will increase to five times a week during the peak holiday period from late December–mid-February.
Fares will be available from $649 one-way, and the flight will take around 12 hours northbound and just over 11 hours southbound.
The airline will be using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet.
The route is the airline's 32nd international destination.
Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace said: "It's clear the new route is also going to be an important link for connecting the 40,000 Koreans living in New Zealand with friends and family back home as well as a convenient option for Korean visitors wanting to come and explore New Zealand."
NZ75
Auckland 1200
Seoul 1955
Mon, Thurs, Sat
(And Wed & Sun from 23 December – 22 February)
NZ76
Seoul 2145
Auckland 1255
Mon, Thurs, Sat
(And Wed & Sun from 23 December – 22 February)
