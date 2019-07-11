Two New Zealand vineyards named among world's best

Two New Zealand vineyards have been named among the world's top 20 at a new awards ceremony created to honour the best in wine tourism.

Family-run Argentinian winery Zuccardi Valle de Uco took the top spot in the World's Best Vineyard Awards, for which 1500 wineries were nominated by an international academy of wine experts.

The Uco Valley winery complex was described as an "architectural gem" with "stunning views of the Andes range" and "terroir-driven wines expressing the high-altitude limestone terroir" of the region.

Bodega Garzon in Uruguay was named the world's second best, followed by R Lopez de Heredia Vina Tondonia in Spain.

GILBERT VAN REENEN/STUFF Rippon was praised for its "jaw-droppingly beautiful views from the shore of Lake Wanaka".

READ MORE:

* Neat Places: Waipara Valley wineries

* Sit back and sip the best New Zealand vineyards have to offer

* Hawke's Bay: The best wine tour for non-snobs

South America dominated the top 10, with Chile garnering the most awards at the ceremony at London's Banqueting House with eight vineyards in the top 50.

New Zealand's Rippon, a biodynamic family-owned vineyard on the shores of Lake Wanaka, was named the eighth best in the world and the best in Australasia.

Rippon's standout features were said to be its "jaw-droppingly beautiful views from the shore of Lake Wanaka" and "stunningly sleek biodynamic wines", which include "fine, terroir-focused noble varieties" such as pinot noir, riesling and gewurtztraminer.

Craggy Range Winery in Hawke's Bay placed eleventh and was the only other New Zealand winery to feature in the top 50.

It was praised for its luxury accommodation and award-winning restaurant as well as as its "multi-region (Hawke's Bay, Martinborough and Marlborough) single-vineyard wines, everything from aromatic whites to Bordeaux blends and terroir syrrahs and chardonnays.

SUPPLIED Craggy Range's standout features were said to include its luxury accommodation and restaurant.

Australia's Penfolds Magill Estate came in at number 13.

Awards founder Andrew Reed said the awards are designed to acknowledge vineyards that offer "a total package", saying "wine is a reflection of its individual surrounds, its terroir," CNN reported.

Spanish and Portuguese wineries placed ahead of French, Italian, German and Austrian.

Qunito de Crasto in Portugal came in at number four, while Spain's other top 20 vineyard was Marques de Riscal at number nine.

The highest places French vineyard was Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte near Bordeaux at number 16. The top Italian vineyard was said to be Antinori nel Chianti Classico in Tuscany, which placed 18th.

The only two North American vineyards to feature were Robert Mondavi Winery and Opus One Winery, both in California, which placed 12th and 19th respectively.